Closing Subject to Beeline Shareholder Approval and Other Conditions

Proposed transaction includes CEO's agreement to surrender one-third of his merger shares (at least 3 million shares) and tie another one-third of his merger shares (at least 3 million shares) to future market capitalization milestones

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) ("Beeline" or the "Company"), a technology-driven mortgage and financial services company, today announced it had entered into a definitive Merger Agreement to acquire TYTL Corp. ("TYTL"), a blockchain-enabled residential real estate equity platform, in an all-stock transaction.

The proposed acquisition expands Beeline beyond digital mortgage origination into residential home equity investments, tokenized real estate securities and blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure. Since late 2025, Beeline has partnered on a limited basis with TYTL in providing capital to homeowners who sold up to 50% of their equity to TYTL with Beeline receiving revenue form transaction fees and title services.

"This transaction has the potential to transform Beeline into a broader residential real estate finance platform," said Nick Liuzza, Chief Executive Officer of Beeline. "Combining our mortgage, AI, customer acquisition and title infrastructure with TYTL's live blockchain technology will create an opportunity to connect homeowners with institutional capital while developing new higher margin revenue streams." Mr. Liuzza is Chief Executive Officer and a principal shareholder of TYTL. As a result, Beeline created a Special Committee of its Board of Directors which, with independent counsel, negotiated the proposed merger. The Special Committee received a fairness opinion from a third party that the merger consideration is fair from a financial point of view to Beeline's shareholders.

As part of the transaction, Mr. Liuzza has agreed to surrender one-third of the shares (approximately 3 million shares) otherwise issuable to him in connection with the merger. An additional one-third of his shares (approximately 3 million shares) would be tied to specified future market capitalization milestones.

Existing Beeline shareholders are expected to initially retain approximately 60% of the combined company, with TYTL shareholders owning approximately 40%, subject to equity adjustments based on any securities issued by Beeline between signing of the Merger Agreement and closing of the transaction. The 60/40 split does not give effect to Liuzza's cancelling one-third of his shares. TYTL shareholders will be subject to a 12-month lock-up.

U.S. homeowners collectively hold an estimated $17 trillion in residential equity, with management estimating TYTL's initial addressable market at approximately $1 trillion.

TYTL has developed a digital securities platform designed to tokenize residential real estate equity, providing institutional investors with opportunities to participate in home equity transactions and potentially access secondary trading markets as they develop.

TYTL's home equity product provides homeowners access to liquidity based primarily on property equity, without traditional credit checks, monthly payments or conventional appraisals. Its digital securities are backed by deeds recorded in public land records.

TYTL's business model is designed to generate 8.5% of each transaction's value as transaction revenue. In addition, TYTL expects to retain digital securities representing approximately 5% of transaction value, providing potential participation in the future economic performance of the underlying residential equity assets.

Together, these components represent approximately 13.5% of transaction value in combined transaction revenue and retained digital securities value. The 5% retained position represents potential asset value, not recognized transaction revenue, and may fluctuate based on underlying asset performance and applicable accounting treatment.

A closing condition requires TYTL to secure at least $15 million in committed institutional capital to support its home equity investment and digital securities programs. The purpose is to permit Beeline to have the capital to expand the real estate equity purchase business.

Beeline also expects to introduce an HEI-related digital token in January, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, as part of its broader blockchain-enabled home equity strategy.

TYTL has launched its new website at , where investors and homeowners can learn more about its technology and vision.

Beeline expects to leverage its proprietary AI technology, customer acquisition capabilities, mortgage origination operations and national title infrastructure to accelerate TYTL's integration and growth.

Management believes the combined platform could create new revenue streams and margin opportunities across mortgage lending, home equity transactions, title services and digital asset infrastructure.

The companies also intend to explore blockchain-enabled mortgage securities infrastructure, including technology supporting mortgage-related records and the potential issuance and trading of compliant tokenized mortgage-backed securities, subject to further development and regulatory requirements.

"This combination creates an opportunity to bring TYTL's tokenized real estate technology together with Beeline's established mortgage and title infrastructure," said Brendan Reilly, President of TYTL. "We believe this is an important step toward building a platform connecting homeowners, institutional investors and digital real estate securities."

"We feel confident this combination positions Beeline to participate in the evolution of residential real estate finance, expanding our addressable market and creating new opportunities for long-term shareholder value," added Mr. Liuzza.

Closing remains subject to applicable approvals including approval by a majority of the minority of Beeline's shareholders (excluding primarily Mr. Liuzza), any Nasdaq compliance requirements, the $15 million institutional capital commitment requirement and other customary closing conditions. Additional transaction details are included in Beeline's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the definitive Merger Agreement and related matters.

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products.

About TYTL Corp.

TYTL Corp. is a blockchain-enabled technology company focused on bringing innovation to the residential real estate and capital markets through tokenized real estate and digital securities. Designed for homeowners and built for institutional investors, TYTL has developed a proprietary real estate valuation, securitization, and tokenization platform that purchases residential home equity from homeowners through a simple transaction that creates no debt or monthly payment obligations. The acquired home equity is transformed into a Regulation D-compliant digital security, leveraging blockchain technology to enable the tokenization of real estate assets, enhance transparency, improve transaction efficiency, and create new opportunities for institutional participation in residential real estate investments.

This communication is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a solicitation of proxies or a recommendation on how to vote on any matter.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES BY BEELINE FROM ITS STOCKHOLDERS AT THE SPECIAL MEETING OF BEELINE'S STOCKHOLDERS CALLED TO CONSIDER AND VOTE ON THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PARTICIPANTS IN SUCH PROXY SOLICITATION. WHEN COMPLETED, A DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND A FORM OF PROXY WILL BE MAILED TO STOCKHOLDERS OF BEELINE AND WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE AT THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION'S WEBSITE AT .

Participants in the Solicitation

Beeline and each of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. Information about Beeline's directors and executive officers is included in Beeline's definitive proxy statement with respect to Beeline's 2026 annual meeting of its stockholders which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2026. Additional information regarding these persons and their interests in the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement will be included in the proxy statement for the special meeting of Beeline's stockholders when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about closing the TYTL merger, the expansion of and changes to Beeline's business, and plans for and the potential market for the products of the combined company if the merger closes. Forward-looking statements may be prefaced by words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“intend,”“seem,”“potential,”“appear,”“continue,”“future,”“believe,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“target,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the possibility that estimates, projections and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be incorrect, whether our shareholders will approve the acquisition of TYTL and whether TYTL can arrange the necessary financing it needs to meet the closing conditions, the possibility that our expectations and perceived benefits with respect to the merger with TYTL prove to be incorrect, central bank interest rates and future interest rate changes, the risks arising from the impact of affordability, inflation, tariffs, the war in the Middle East, the deterioration of the labor market of the United States, a recession which may result on the Company's business, prospective customers, and on the national and global economy, our ability to raise additional capital to meet working capital needs, our ability to attract homeowners to our products and services, our ability to comply with applicable regulatory requirements and new regulations and developments that may arise including the potential for regulatory changes regarding digital assets, artificial intelligence, and other areas that impact and may in the future impact the Company's business. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in Beeline's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors contained in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and our prospectus supplement dated March 10, 2026. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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