MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cynet joins Pax8, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, NinjaOne and other channel leaders to help MSPs deliver AI services securely and at scale.

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the leader in AI attack path management, today announced it has been named a Founding Party Member of the Global Technology Industry Association's (GTIA) Managed Intelligence Alliance. The vendor-neutral program will develop standards, accreditation programs and guidance to help IT service providers deliver artificial intelligence (AI) to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) securely, responsibly and at scale.

With 43% of cyberattacks impacting SMBs and 96% of SMBs outsourcing at least some of their IT security to MSPs, providers have a central role in securing AI adoption. New AI workloads, agents and data connections add to the systems and information MSPs must protect.

"Demand for managed intelligence, or AI delivered as a managed service, is growing. Providers need practical standards to turn that demand into secure, repeatable offerings," said Mackenzie Brown, VP Threat Intelligence Strategy at Cynet. "As a founding member of the Managed Intelligence Alliance, we will bring our experience running an integrated AI SOC at MSP scale to help shape standards that make AI trustworthy, repeatable and profitable for partners."

Bringing MSP Security Experience to the Alliance

Cynet will contribute its security expertise to Alliance working groups focused on security, governance and data protection. It is one of only two cybersecurity platform vendors in the founding group and the only one with a 100% partner-first go-to-market model.

That contribution is informed by Cynet's experience running AI in production for MSPs at scale. CyAI, Cynet's natively built AI engine, acts on 97% of threats autonomously and remediates 90% automatically without human intervention. Paired with CyOps, Cynet's 24x7 team of security experts, its integrated AI SOC delivers 1:100,000 analyst-to-endpoint efficiency.

Cynet will draw on that operating experience as the Alliance develops guidance around AI governance, human oversight and how providers demonstrate outcomes to customers.

For Cynet partners, founding membership brings their operational needs into the development of Managed Intelligence standards and accreditation frameworks. Cynet's unified AI-powered platform consolidates point tools into one agent and one console, with 24x7 CyOps coverage extending partner teams. The platform has achieved 100% detection, protection and technique-level coverage in three consecutive MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations.

Developing Standards for Managed Intelligence

Previewed at ChannelCon 2026, the Alliance brings together a distributor, MSPs, platform providers and business software vendors. Cynet joins Charter Member Pax8 and fellow Founding Party Members CMIT Solutions, CrowdStrike, F1 Information Technologies, Lyra, Microsoft, New Charter, NinjaOne, Rev.io and Sourcepass.

The Alliance will focus on four core areas:



Open Specifications: Frameworks and protocols for consistent data exchange across the Managed Intelligence ecosystem.

Capability Standards: Baseline requirements for delivering Managed Intelligence in the channel.

Accreditation Programs: Vendor-neutral validation of provider and vendor capabilities, developed with the Consortium for Responsible IT Services. Research and Intelligence: Market research, technical analysis and policy guidance for the Managed Intelligence market.

Details on participation, working groups and initial priorities are available at gtia.org/alliance. Learn more about Cynet's partner program.

About Cynet

Cynet manages attack paths with AI. The unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform - designed for IT and security teams and delivered through a global partner ecosystem - predicts, sees, and disrupts the full sequence of attacker steps across endpoint, AI, identity, network, email, cloud, SaaS, and mobile. Powered by CyAI and backed 24x7 by CyOps, our integrated AI SOC, Cynet drastically reduces time to detect and respond, lowers TCO, and eliminates complexity. With fewer tools to manage, fewer alerts to chase, and more attack chains broken automatically, Cynet provides cybersecurity peace of mind so partners and customers can focus on what matters most. Learn more at .

About the Managed Intelligence Alliance

The Managed Intelligence Alliance is a vendor-neutral GTIA program focused on making Managed Intelligence delivery repeatable, governable and trusted at scale. It develops open specifications, capability standards, accreditation programs and research to support AI delivery through the technology ecosystem. Founding Party Members are CMIT Solutions, CrowdStrike, Cynet, F1 Information Technologies, Lyra, Microsoft, New Charter, NinjaOne, Rev.io and Sourcepass.

About GTIA

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from nearly 4,000 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel.

Media Contact

Natalie Dow

Merritt Group for Cynet

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