MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboStrategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOT) (“RoboStrategy” or the“Fund”), a registered closed-end fund providing exposure to private companies in robotics and physical AI, today announced it will host a live H2 2026 Investor Webcast on Monday, December 14, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

The webcast will feature a presentation from RoboStrategy CEO Andrew Kang, who will provide an update on the RoboStrategy portfolio and its long-term strategy, as well as the industry. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session based on pre-submitted questions.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media are invited to register in advance for the webcast. Registrants may submit questions for the Q&A session using the question field on the registration page.

To register for the webcast:

About RoboStrategy, Inc.

RoboStrategy (NASDAQ: BOT) is the first fund dedicated to investing in the leading private robotics companies through a publicly listed investment company. As robotics continue to penetrate into everyday life, RoboStrategy seeks to provide public-market access to the companies building that future. The fund focuses on high-conviction equity positions in what the fund believes are category-defining robotics and physical artificial intelligence innovators, including leaders such as Figure AI, Apptronik, Dyna Robotics, Dexmate, and other pioneers advancing autonomous systems, including those building the critical supply chain. RoboStrategy was created to bridge public markets with private innovation, enabling broader participation in technologies that are redefining labor, productivity, and the relationship between humans and intelligent machines.

Leading robotics companies are still private. BOT gives you access. For more information, visit robostrategy.co.

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