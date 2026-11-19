MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fraud intelligence provider urges device, network and identity checks to protect passkey enrollment, account recovery and active sessions

Key Facts



IPQS released four-checkpoint lifecycle guidance urging banks, fintechs and retailers to evaluate device, network and identity risk across passkey enrollment, account recovery, contact changes and payment checkout.

FIDO Alliance's October 2026 Passkey Index reports passkeys accounted for an average of 36% of successful sign-ins across 12 reporting consumer services rather than all internet logins.

A USENIX Security 2026 audit found 66% of 208 analyzed passkey deployments allowed users to register a new passkey without an extra confirmation check, and none of 103 tested sites passed every WebAuthn security check.

Published November 17, 2026, Visa's Fall 2026 Biannual Threats Report recorded a more than 1,200% surge in breached payment credentials recovered ahead of the November 27 Black Friday shopping peak. IPQS operates more than 100,000 honeypots across over 150 countries, gathering firsthand intelligence on automated account creation, proxy masking, credential abuse and payment fraud.



MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPQS, a fraud prevention and digital risk intelligence provider, today issued lifecycle fraud guidance warning banks, fintechs and online retailers ahead of the Black Friday shopping surge not to mistake a successful passkey login for proof that an account or payment is safe. Issued during International Fraud Awareness Week, the guidance outlines four post-login and lifecycle checkpoints to pair with phishing-resistant authentication and session-security controls.

The warning isn't that passkeys are broken. An authentication-only fraud strategy simply leaves non-login attack paths open. A criminal can open a synthetic account with false identity details, exploit a weaker account-recovery workflow or steal an active browser session without defeating passkey cryptography.

"The idea that a stronger login ends the fraud problem needs to go. Passkeys don't," said Dennis Weiss, CEO of IPQS. "Passkeys are a major improvement over passwords. But a successful authentication is not a clean bill of health for the account, the device or the payment. Businesses need to stop treating the login as the finish line."

Passkey Enrollment and Session Gaps

Passkey adoption is cutting password phishing while pushing attackers toward enrollment, recovery and active sessions. FIDO Alliance's October 2026 Passkey Index reports passkeys averaged 36% of successful sign-ins across 12 consumer services, and Microsoft moved in November 2026 to preview passkey provenance in Entra ID to verify how workforce credentials are issued and recovered.

Consumer deployments still leave wide lifecycle gaps. A USENIX Security 2026 audit of 208 passkey implementations found 66% allowed new passkey registration without extra confirmation, and none of 103 tested sites met every WebAuthn security requirement. FIDO's own implementation and session guidance likewise flags weak recovery, unauthorized enrollment and stolen session tokens as operational risks outside passkey cryptography.

Four Checkpoints Beyond Login

IPQS urges fraud teams to stop granting blanket trust at login and instead challenge the four moments where criminals actually seize accounts or move money:



Rogue passkey binding: Catch emulated devices, spoofed browsers and residential proxies before an attacker locks permanent cryptographic access onto a compromised or synthetic account.

Recovery and reset abuse: Flag burner emails, VoIP numbers and mismatched devices before SIM swaps or social-engineered resets wipe out existing login protections.

Silent account priming: Re-score active sessions when email addresses, phone numbers or shipping destinations change shortly before a purchase. Hijacked-session cash-outs: Detect mid-session IP jumps, stolen-cookie replay and automated card testing before approving checkout charges, gift cards or payouts.



"If a fraudster takes over through account recovery and registers a new passkey, the next authentication can succeed exactly as designed," said Alexander Hall, Vice President of Fraud Strategy at IPQS. "The question is how they got control in the first place. Fraud teams need evidence about the account, device and connection before they trust what happens next."

Holiday Payment Fraud Monitoring

Holiday volume raises the stakes after login. Visa's November 2026 Fall Threats Report logged a more than 1,200% surge in breached payment credentials recovered, giving criminals fresh cards to cash out inside hijacked shopper sessions or synthetic accounts protected by newly enrolled passkeys.

Stopping stolen-card abuse after a valid sign-in takes continuous session checks, aligning with NIST session-management guidance on monitoring device traits, geolocation and IP reputation alongside session binding. IPQS combines device fingerprinting, IP and residential proxy intelligence and email and phone risk scoring to spot automation, device tampering and proxy masking across login and checkout without treating any single signal as standalone proof of fraud.

Risk scoring draws on firsthand attack telemetry from IPQS's proprietary honeypot network of more than 100,000 honeypots across over 150 countries, measuring global fraud infrastructure rather than attacks on passkeys. For teams still using SMS codes at signup or recovery, IPQS also offers an SMS Pumping ROI Calculator to estimate toll-fraud exposure.

About IPQS

IPQS provides fraud prevention and digital risk intelligence to more than 3,500 businesses worldwide. Founded in 2011, IPQS analyzes IP addresses, devices, email addresses, phone numbers and behavioral signals to help organizations identify bots, fake accounts, account takeover, payment fraud and online abuse. IPQS supports real-time risk decisions across account creation, authentication, transactions and other digital interactions.



CONTACT: Media Contact Graham Kahr IPQS...