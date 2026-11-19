MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights TownSq Brasil's commitment to workplace culture, employee engagement and innovation

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq, a leading technology platform offering comprehensive software solutions for simplified community management, announced that its Brasil-based operations, TownSq Brasil, has earned Great Place to Work certification for the seventh consecutive year. The recognition reflects TownSq Brasil's continued commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture, fostering employee engagement and empowering its team members to succeed.

In addition to earning its seventh consecutive certification, TownSq Brasil received recognition in two Great Place to Work rankings:



Great Place to Work Rio Grande do Sul: Ranked No. 18 among 50 medium-sized companies in the Brasilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Great Place to Work Technology - Brasil: Ranked No. 49 among 80 technology companies nationwide.

These achievements highlight TownSq Brasil's efforts to create an environment where employees feel valued and have opportunities for professional growth.

"Earning Great Place to Work certification for seven consecutive years is a meaningful accomplishment and a reflection of the culture our team has built together," said Ingrid Zenatti, president of TownSq Brasil. "We're especially proud of our progress in the national technology rankings, which reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and motivated to grow. These achievements belong to our entire team, whose dedication makes TownSq Brasil a great place to work."

TownSq Brasil's success also demonstrates the importance of investing in employees as TownSq expands its global operations. By prioritizing employee engagement, professional development and collaboration, TownSq continues to cultivate an environment where team members can thrive while driving innovation and delivering technology solutions that enhance the community management experience.

"TownSq Brasil's continued recognition is a testament to the exceptional culture its leadership and team have built," said Jennifer Foster, global president of TownSq. " Our people are central to our success, and we're committed to giving them the tools and opportunities to grow. As TownSq continues to expand globally, we're proud of the example TownSq Brasil sets in building a workplace where employees can thrive and deliver meaningful solutions for the communities we serve."

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture that recognizes organizations for positive employee experiences and high trust work environments. Its certification and rankings emphasize employee feedback, trust and engagement.

###

About TownSq

TownSq is a leading modern API platform for homeowners' association (HOA) management. Its robust portfolio of integrated tools and processes simplifies community living and oversight, connecting managers, boards, residents, and vendors. On a mission to disrupt the HOA industry with breakthrough tools that streamline operations and enhance communication, TownSq offers the most comprehensive suite of community management solutions on the market. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Amelia Duckworth

Email: ...

Phone: 972.482.5974

CONTACT: Amelia Duckworth TownSq 972.482.5974...