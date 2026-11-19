MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakuten Kobo unveils special Black Friday and Cyber Week deals, with limited-time offers on some of its most popular eReaders and accessories. With best-in-class waterproof eReaders featuring ad-free, glare-free colour screens, beloved built-in page turning buttons, stylus support for annotating and note taking, an unparalleled integrated library-borrowing experience and access to millions of eBooks and audiobooks, Kobo's Cyber Week deals offer the perfect opportunity to give the gift of reading-or treat yourself-this holiday season.

Black Friday and Cyber Week promotions run from November 19-December 2 in the United States and November 20-December 3 in Canada, with free shipping on all eReader orders. 2026 promotions include:



$30 off Kobo Libra Colour

20% off Kobo Remote

20% off Libra Colour Collector Case (kobo.com/ereaders exclusive) Buy a $50+ eGift, Get a $10 bonus eGift (Begins November 23)

And the deals don't stop there. Visit kobo.com to keep your library well-stocked, with daily deals on eBooks and Kobo Audiobooks, and experience the freedom of unlimited reading and listening with a 14-day trial of Kobo Plus.

Whatever your gifting needs this holiday season, Kobo has got you covered. Visit Kobo's gifting page to learn more.

About Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Rakuten Kobo Inc. is the world's digital bookseller created by and for booklovers. Owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten Group, Inc. and headquartered in Toronto, Rakuten Kobo's millions of worldwide users can read anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With a mission to make reading lives better for all, Rakuten Kobo connects readers to stories using thoughtful and personalized curation of eBooks and audiobooks, and the best dedicated eReaders and apps for reading. With the singular focus of making reading lives the best they can be, Kobo's open platform allows people to fit reading into more moments in their busy lives. To learn more about Rakuten Kobo, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Alanna McLatchie Specialist, Public Relations, Rakuten Kobo...