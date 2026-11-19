MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Twelve predictions explore who controls AI agents, who answers for AI-written code, and why quantum readiness could decide the next supplier contract

Lehi, Utah, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI agents will do more work in 2027 and businesses will demand clearer answers about who owns them, what they can do, and how to stop them with a kill switch. That is a central forecast in DigiCert's 2027 security predictions, released today.

DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, predicts that proof of security will increasingly determine which agents get access, which suppliers win contracts, and which products reach market. Its 12 predictions examine how AI, quantum computing, and new security requirements will put that proof to the test – from software written by agents to the infrastructure businesses depend on.

“Giving AI agents responsibility means being able to answer for their actions,” said Jason Sabin, Chief Technology Officer at DigiCert.“An agent can complete a task and still access data it had no right to see. In 2027, a successful result won't be enough. Companies will need to show that the work was authorized, that someone is accountable, and that they can intervene when something goes wrong with a kill switch.”

DigiCert's top 12 predictions for 2027 include:

1.“No Passport, No Entry” Will Become Enterprise AI Policy

Restrictions on unauthorized agents at United, Amazon, and eBay foreshadow a broader enterprise shift. More organizations will require verifiable agent identities, accountable owners, and explicit permissions, especially across company boundaries. Short-lived credentials will gain ground over reusable API keys while enforceable limits, continuous monitoring, and a kill switch become prerequisites for scaling autonomous work.

2. AI Will Make Containment More Urgent Than the Patch Cycle

As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploit development, security teams will increasingly isolate exposed systems or block exploit paths while patches are tested and deployed. Software inventories and ongoing component monitoring will become more important for finding affected releases and confirming that remediation reaches them.

3. AI and Quantum Computing Will Deliver an RSA Breakthrough in 2027

Following AI-assisted cryptanalysis that weakened the HAWK post-quantum signature candidate and prompted its withdrawal in 2026, DigiCert predicts a research team will combine AI-assisted problem solving with quantum computing to demonstrate RSA private-key recovery under constrained research conditions. This would not establish that production-strength RSA is broken, but could challenge migration assumptions and reinforce the need for adaptable cryptography.

4. DNS Will Become a Control Point for AI Agents

Security teams will use DNS visibility and protective controls more deliberately to discover unapproved AI activity, investigate agent connections, and block risky destinations. Agent environments will face tighter controls on DNS access and logging, alongside application-level enforcement of what an agent is permitted to do.

5. AI Will Write More Code. Every Release Will Need Proof

Engineering organizations will give agents larger roles in testing, maintenance, integrations, and lower-risk coding. Human oversight will concentrate on architecture, acceptance criteria, and consequential changes. As software production accelerates, proving the origin, integrity, and approval history of agent-produced code will become a more pressing release requirement.

6. Your Biggest Customer May Set Your Quantum Deadline

Quantum readiness will increasingly become a condition of doing business. Large buyers and industry groups will ask suppliers for a cryptographic inventory, a named migration owner, and a phased plan even when deployment remains years away. Suppliers without credible answers risk losing business before quantum computers ever break their encryption.

7. Chrome Will Put the Certificate Industry on Notice

Chrome's work on Merkle Tree Certificates will push certificate providers and major websites from watching to testing, and into early deployment. Enterprises will expect providers to support both emerging and existing certificate paradigms throughout the transition. The competitive test will be who can move trust forward and scale for the future without breaking what already works.

8. Connected Equipment Will Need to Verify Who Is Giving the Orders

Europe's refrigeration attacks will push device trust higher on enterprise purchasing agendas. Buyers will increasingly demand unique device identities, authenticated software updates, and tightly controlled remote access for equipment ranging from supermarket freezers to factory machinery. Manufacturers will face greater pressure to show that devices accept commands only from authorized systems and operators throughout their working lives.

9. Trust Stores Will Become Part of the Crypto Agility Agenda

Organizations will expand certificate programs to manage the roots trusted by applications, devices, containers, and operating systems. Root changes and distrust events will expose gaps that certificate renewal alone cannot solve, driving demand for trust-store inventories, coordinated updates, and testing across dependent systems.

10. DNS Buyers Will Prioritize Resilience Across Providers

Enterprises will give greater weight to shared dependencies across DNS, cloud, and content delivery services when buying infrastructure. Multi-provider designs, tested failover, and concentration analysis will receive more attention as customers ask how services recover when a major provider becomes unavailable.

11. Content Credentials Will Become the New Byline

By mid-2027, AI disclosure requirements and concern over impersonation will push leading brands, publishers, and platforms to supplement visible labels with verifiable content provenance. Adoption of standards such as C2PA will grow, attaching signed records of content creation and editing, including declared AI involvement. Content signing will become part of more publishing workflows, helping audiences inspect the history behind a label.

12.“Ship Now, Secure Later” Will Hit a Wall

As the EU Cyber Resilience Act becomes fully applicable in December 2027, manufacturers placing covered hardware or software on the EU market will need to build security into launch plans, tell customers how long they will provide security support, and address vulnerabilities during that period. Secure updates, vulnerability handling, and clear support commitments will increasingly determine market readiness, making lifecycle security part of the price of doing business.

Register today:“AI, Quantum and the Shift to Intelligent Trust: 2027 Predictions - What Leaders Need to Know,” on December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. MT to hear about trends shaping intelligent trust in the year ahead and how organizations can prepare.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today's threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at .

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461...