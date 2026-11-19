MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) ("AIFA" or the "Company") today announced that it entered into a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement on November 18, 2026, with Mr. Shanglong Li and Little Vault Inc. ("Little Vault"), a corporation incorporated in California, pursuant to which AIFA has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Little Vault.

Under the agreement, AIFA will issue 1,280,000 shares of its common stock to Mr. Shanglong Li, the seller, at an agreed reference price of $6.25 per share, as consideration for the acquisition of all outstanding equity interests of Little Vault, representing an aggregate transaction value of $8 million. The acquisition is intended to advance the implementation of the Company's business strategy in content IP commercialization, digital content services, and the creator economy, while facilitating the phased development and commercialization of its AI-powered application products.

Expanding Content IP Commercialization and Developing a Digital Economy Ecosystem

Little Vault focuses on developing and commercializing personal intellectual property (IP) for professionals and industry experts. Through content development and production, personal brand positioning, social media management, and audience growth strategies, the company helps individuals with specialized knowledge, industry experience, and unique expertise establish their personal brands and build digital influence. Its business model aims to transform professional expertise and knowledge-based resources into commercially valuable personal IP, with monetization opportunities across paid educational content, professional training, brand partnerships, and digital content services.

Its business activities include content planning and production, digital content account management, audience development, courses and training, brand advertising partnerships, livestreaming, e-commerce, paid content, and platform revenue sharing.

AIFA believes that as artificial intelligence continues to transform content production, knowledge distribution, and digital consumption, IP commercialization capabilities, specialized knowledge resources, and user community management capabilities will become increasingly important areas of development in the digital economy.

The proposed acquisition will provide AIFA with an opportunity to expand its content commercialization and digital services businesses and may create opportunities for the Company to explore business models combining AI technologies with content creation, knowledge services, digital marketing, and user operations.

$8 Million All-Stock Acquisition to Align Long-Term Interests

Under the Stock Purchase Agreement, AIFA will issue 1,280,000 shares of its common stock to Mr. Shanglong Li, the seller, at an agreed reference price of $6.25 per share, as consideration for acquiring all outstanding equity interests of Little Vault, representing an aggregate transaction value of $8 million. The transaction will be paid entirely in shares, and the Company will not pay cash consideration to the seller for the acquisition.

Under the agreement, the consideration shares will be issued at closing and will be subject to transfer restrictions for at least 12 months, with certain restrictions potentially extended in accordance with the agreement. This arrangement further reflects Mr. Li's strategic intention to align his personal business interests with AIFA's long-term development, as well as his objective of creating sustainable value for all shareholders by continuously developing business value and strengthening the Company's long-term competitiveness.

These arrangements are intended to strengthen the alignment of interests between the seller and AIFA's long-term development, while providing protections for the Company and its shareholders through share restrictions and related contractual obligations.

The transaction represents not only an equity acquisition but also an important strategic initiative through which Mr. Li intends to integrate his personal IP, related commercialization rights, and business resources into AIFA's publicly traded corporate platform. Through the transaction, Mr. Li aims to align the commercial value of his personal IP with the Company's long-term development, enable related commercialization results to accumulate within the Company's business structure, and share the potential long-term value growth with all AIFA shareholders.

Strengthening Intellectual Property Rights and Commercial Revenue Protection Mechanisms

Under the Stock Purchase Agreement, the seller is required to complete necessary business and rights restructuring before closing to ensure that Little Vault directly holds, or benefits through lawful indirect arrangements satisfactory to AIFA from, the personal IP commercialization rights, revenues, and related economic interests covered by the agreement.

These arrangements include Mr. Li's personal IP and the commercialization rights arising under relevant cooperation agreements with other key personal IP partners. For personal rights that cannot legally be transferred, the relevant parties must establish lawful commercialization authorizations or other arrangements to ensure that Little Vault receives the economic benefits within the scope of the agreement.

The agreement also requires the execution of necessary personal IP cooperation agreements and clearly defines the ownership, collection, and management of related business revenues.

Following completion of the transaction, the relevant commercialization revenues and economic benefits covered by the agreements shall belong to and be collected by AIFA or its wholly owned subsidiaries, subject to the applicable contractual terms and laws.

Shanglong Li Appointed Chairman and CEO to Advance AIFA's AI Applications and Content IP Commercialization Strategy

In connection with the equity acquisition and the Company's strategic development, AIFA's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Shanglong Li as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) as well as Chairman of the board, effective immediately, further strengthening the Company's strategic planning, business integration, and execution capabilities.

Mr. Li will be responsible for the Company's overall strategic direction, business integration, and long-term development. His priorities will include integrating personal intellectual property (“IP”) and related commercialization rights into AIFA's publicly traded corporate platform, exploring applications of AI technologies in content creation, knowledge-based services, digital marketing, and commercial operations, and translating the Company's strategic initiatives into tangible business operations.

The Company believes that Mr. Li's experience and business resources in personal IP development and commercialization will support AIFA's efforts to advance its AI applications and content IP commercialization strategy. AIFA remains committed to strengthening corporate governance, pursuing business integration in a disciplined manner, and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

Independent Review and Stockholder Approval to Protect the Interests of the Company and All Shareholders

Because Mr. Shanglong Li serves as Chairman and a director of AIFA and owns all outstanding equity interests of Little Vault, the proposed acquisition constitutes a related-party transaction.

To ensure an independent review process and protect the interests of the Company and all shareholders, the Stock Purchase Agreement requires the transaction to be evaluated, negotiated, and overseen by a special committee composed of independent and disinterested directors, and to receive the required stockholder approvals.

Mr. Li is required to disclose his interests in the transaction and recuse himself from related approval deliberations and votes, except to provide necessary information upon request.

As of the date of this announcement, the proposed acquisition has not yet closed. AIFA will disclose material developments regarding the transaction in accordance with applicable securities laws and Nasdaq listing rules.

Focusing on Long-Term Value Creation to Advance AIFA's Strategic Transformation and Sustainable Development

The execution of the Stock Purchase Agreement represents an important step in AIFA's efforts to advance its AI application and content IP commercialization strategy. It also reflects the Company's strategic direction of building long-term competitiveness by integrating business resources, exploring innovative business models, and expanding potential revenue sources.

Mr. Li's planned integration of his personal IP and related commercialization rights into AIFA's publicly traded corporate platform is intended to transform personal brand influence, specialized content resources, and digital commercial operations capabilities into long-term business value for the Company.

Looking ahead, AIFA plans to further explore opportunities to integrate artificial intelligence with content IP, knowledge services, and the digital economy, promote potential synergies between these resources and the Company's existing and planned businesses, and gradually develop business models with scalability and sustainable commercialization potential.

The Company will continue to focus on long-term shareholder value creation. While adhering to corporate governance and regulatory requirements, AIFA intends to advance the proposed acquisition and its related strategic initiatives, with the goal of transforming business resource advantages into sustainable operating results and establishing a stronger foundation for the Company's future development.

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

AIFA Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

AIFA Digital Service Platform:

AIFA.one

Investor Relations:

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.