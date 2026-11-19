MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) features Behavior & AI Innovation Expert Sabrina Shafer on its elite roster of keynote speakers. A behavioral analyst and serial entrepreneur, Sabrina gives teams a practical, behavioral-science framework for making fast, confident decisions when AI and constant change outpace their people.

Sabrina, a multi-time CEO, has founded, led, and sold several companies across AI, healthcare, and enterprise markets, and serves on the boards of AI companies. Her approach, which pairs behavioral science with firsthand experience making high-stakes decisions under pressure, has made her a sought-after speaker for organizations navigating innovation, market competitiveness, AI adoption, and rapid change.

Sabrina joins WSB at a critical moment, as organizations worldwide work to help their people adapt as quickly as AI is reshaping their markets. She brings the rigor of behavioral science and the credibility of a founder who has built and sold companies, addressing the human side of AI adoption and constant change with insight and humor.

Sabrina's impact outlasts the event. After a recent keynote for a Fortune 500 technology company, one leader in the audience posted publicly that Sabrina was“the best keynote speaker I have ever heard!!” Following a keynote for a Fortune 500 media and marketing company, a senior leader in the audience made Sabrina's framework her organization's central theme for the year, opening her all-hands by putting Sabrina's piercing question to her entire team.

Sabrina Shafer Keynote Topics



Turning Fear Into Your Best Decisions - why the brain freezes and how to make bold, smart decisions

Leading People Through Change - a behavioral approach that builds curiosity and momentum in teams that makes adapting to change a competitive advantage

High-Stakes Negotiation, Influence and Persuasion - the behavioral triggers behind agreement, and a framework for becoming more persuasive in sales, negotiations, and team alignment The Human Skills That AI Makes More Valuable - how to maximize judgment, persuasion, adaptability, and decision-making under pressure by partnering with AI

“Most people don't resist change. They resist uncertainty about what change means for them,” said Sabrina.“I've lived that as a founder. Every room I speak to is either watching the change happen or winning with it. My job is to make sure they leave knowing exactly what to do Monday morning.”

For more information or to learn more about Sabrina Shafer's speaking topics, please visit: wsb.com/speakers/sabrina-shafer

About Sabrina Shafer

Sabrina Shafer is a multi-time CEO and has founded, led, and sold companies across AI, healthcare, and enterprise markets and serves on the boards of AI companies. She is the host of the Leadership Live podcast. Guests have included Dominick Delfino, Chief Revenue Officer of Google Cloud Security; Soni Jiandani, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Pensando AMD; and AI and innovation speaker Jeremy Utley. She is the creator of the Fear Forward framework, has more than 260,000 followers, and is represented by Washington Speakers Bureau.

View Sabrina's keynote topics and videos, and request availability on her WSB speaker page at wsb.com/speakers/sabrina-shafer.

About Washington Speakers Bureau

Washington Speakers Bureau is the world's largest talent agency solely focused on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit. With over 40 years of experience, we have represented the best keynote speakers from a variety of fields, from presidents and prime ministers to Fortune 100 CEOs, athletes, coaches, authors, and thought leaders. Their relentless focus on integrity, discretion, and care for our speakers and clients makes them the first choice for the world's preeminent speakers. Learn more at wsb.com.

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