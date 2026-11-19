MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation's largest employer of people with disabilities, has been recognized as a 2026-27 Vetted Employer, a distinction awarded to select organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, promoting, and supporting veterans and the broader military-connected community.

The recognition was awarded by Vetted Employers, a firm dedicated to helping companies improve the hiring and retention of military veterans, and reflects PRIDE Industries' commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities and fostering a workplace where veterans, service members, military spouses, and members of the National Guard and Reserve can thrive and advance their careers.

Some ten percent of PRIDE Industries' 3700 employees are military veterans, many service-disabled, along with hundreds of military spouses and close relatives of active service members. These employees bring their skills and experience to the company's customers, which include more than twenty military installations and federal agencies.

“We are pleased to recognize PRIDE Industries as a top employer for veterans because of its demonstrated commitment to our nation's veterans, service members, and their families,” said Bruce Townshend, co-founder of Vetted Employers.“PRIDE Industries showed particularly strong results in recruiting, hiring, retaining, and advancing veterans within its workforce. We congratulate the organization for recognizing and leveraging the valuable skills, experience, and leadership veterans bring to the workplace.”

The Vetted Employer designation is earned through demonstrated practices and outcomes. Participation is free, and recognition cannot be purchased. PRIDE Industries earned the designation based on demonstrated performance in key areas, including veteran recruiting and hiring, retention and advancement, military-civilian culture and engagement, support for Guard and Reserve members, and military spouse recruitment and support.

“Supporting veterans and military-connected individuals aligns closely with our mission of creating employment opportunities for people who face barriers to employment,” said Craig Levra, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries.“We are committed to expanding our workplace where veterans, military spouses, and Guard and Reserve members can grow their careers and make a meaningful impact, and are honored to have our efforts recognized through this designation as a 2026-27 Vetted Employer.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About Vetted Employers

Vetted Employers LLC recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding support for veterans, military spouses, National Guard and Reserve members, and transitioning service members. In addition to its employer recognition programs, the organization provides consulting services designed to help employers strengthen veteran recruitment, retention, engagement, and workplace culture. For more information, visit

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PRIDE Industries Honored as a 2026-27 Vetted Employer for Outstanding Support of Military Veterans Vetted Employer 2026-2027

CONTACT: Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339...