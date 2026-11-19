MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual awards, determined by peer and community voting, recognize some of the top organizations and teams worldwide

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a leading global and integrated information management solutions provider, announced today that it has been recognized as a Top 50 winner in the esteemed 2026 OnCon Icon Awards for Culture and Inclusion. The award recognizes some of the top organizations and teams worldwide.

Honorees of the OnCon Icon Awards are chosen by peer and community votes based on observed work for impact, innovation and leadership. Voters were instructed to vote for those companies they have observed making a considerable impact for their organization and/or the industry at large, making strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership, being innovative in their approach, and exhibiting exceptional collaboration and leadership.

“Access's Top 50 placement in the 2026 OnCon Icon Awards is a meaningful achievement and reflects their team's investment in culture and inclusion at their organization,” said Sean Tomarelli, Founder & CEO of OnConferences.“When voting for this award, peers and the community assess for key indicators like real impact and innovation, so this recognition really demonstrates that Access has rightfully earned its place as a leader in the category.”

"It's rewarding to see that Access's unwavering commitment to excellence combined with our team's exceptional focus on respect, collaboration and community has set us apart as an industry leader," said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. "We appreciate the opportunity to excel in areas we take seriously - continuing to exceed our customers' expectations in information management and investing in our people and culture.”

About Access:

Access is a leading global records and information management (RIM) solutions provider, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective, end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential digital and hardcopy records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include electronic records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, off-site physical records storage, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized multiple times by Newsweek, including its America's Greatest Workplaces lists, and its World's Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 4 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization dedicated to bringing together top executives from various industries to encourage collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for the world's top executives to connect and share insights, fostering growth and development within the respective fields.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-730-0763

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To view the full list of OnCon Icon Award winners in the Culture and Inclusion category,