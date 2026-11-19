MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award follows pharosIQ's win in the AI in Data & Analytics category at the 2026 Global AI Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ, a global B2B demand generation and buyer intelligence company, won Bronze at The Drum Awards for B2B in the Go To Market - Use of Martech for Demand Generation category for its entry, "From Buyer Intelligence to Pipeline: How pharosIQ Turned AI-Powered Insights into Demand Generation Performance." The awards were presented Nov. 9 to 10 at The Drum's B2B World Fest in Miami.

The Drum Awards for B2B recognize strategic, creative and commercial excellence in business marketing. This year the program brings together The Drum's established B2B awards and the Global ACE Awards, and was presented live at B2B World Fest.

pharosIQ's Bronze award in the Go To Market – Use of Martech for Demand Generation category recognizes how its atlasIQ-powered, intelligence-led approach transforms first-party buyer behavior into measurable pipeline growth, stronger customer engagement and improved demand generation performance for global enterprise brands.

Through atlasIQ, pharosIQ applies AI to proprietary first-party buyer engagement data, giving revenue teams visibility into account, contact and buying group behavior.

“B2B marketers don't need more data. They need better intelligence that translates into measurable commercial outcomes,” said Anna Eliot, CMO of pharosIQ.“With atlasIQ, we're moving beyond assumptions to identify where buying decisions are actually forming and turn those insights into more effective demand generation. This recognition reinforces what we're proving with customers: intelligence-led marketing drives stronger engagement, accelerates pipeline and delivers measurable growth.”

The Drum Awards recognition follows pharosIQ's win in the AI in Data & Analytics category at the 2026 Global AI Awards in September.

To learn more about pharosIQ and atlasIQ, visit pharosIQ.com.

About pharosIQ

pharosIQ is a B2B data intelligence company built for the next era of go-to-market. At its core is atlasIQ, a proprietary signal engine that generates and structures first-party behavioral data across multi-channel ecosystems, transforming anonymous activity into structured, actionable intelligence. The atlasIQ engine delivers real-time visibility into who is in-market, what they care about, and how buying decisions are forming, enabling teams to identify engaged contacts, understand buying group formation, prioritize accounts, and engage with precision. Unlike traditional intent providers, pharosIQ structures intelligence for direct activation, powering both AI-driven workflows and human decision-making. From intelligence delivery to full-funnel activation, pharosIQ helps organizations move beyond static insights to dynamic, outcome-driven execution. For more information, visit pharosIQ.com.

CONTACT: Tara Mulloy pharosIQ...