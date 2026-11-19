MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Edmunds was recognized for a forward-thinking culture of trust, rapid innovation and continuous learning

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National car shopping website Edmunds has been ranked #8 on the 2026 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) and featured in The Wall Street Journal. Celebrated for a culture rooted in trust, agility, and employee empowerment, the recognition marks the fourth consecutive year Edmunds has been ranked as a Most Loved Workplace® in America, each time ranked #15 or higher.

The annual rankings highlight 100 organizations that are redefining workplace sentiment, talent retention, and employee experience through transparent leadership and tangible investments in their workforce.

“Earning the #8 spot on the 2026 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list reflects our team's shared dedication to a culture where people feel trusted, valued, and inspired to build the best digital car shopping and research experience,” said Jamie Epstein, Edmunds' chief people officer.“At Edmunds, the best ideas are fueled by the freedom to solve interesting, dynamic challenges. Whether we are launching rapid innovation sprints or exploring opportunities through internal mobility, we empower our employees to chase curiosity and make a meaningful impact every day.”

Epstein notes Edmunds' commitment to translating employee feedback into real-time action and prioritizing collaborative innovation drove the company's standout performance this year. Initiatives this year include:



Pioneering AI & Collaborative Innovation: Edmunds launched company-wide initiatives to accelerate technological agility, including the SYNAPSE Hackathon - a four-day cross-functional sprint where 45 teams leveraged an internal AI platform to build real-world shopper solutions - and an intensive 90-Day AI Accelerator Program that challenged participants to build and launch transformative, AI-powered business ideas.

Continuous Growth & Upskilling: In response to direct employee feedback via internal pulse surveys, Edmunds rolled out the AI Ignite Program on its enterprise-wide Sana learning platform, offering over 30 courses to help team members at all levels lead digital-forward initiatives. Combined with the Driver's ED Action Badge Program and robust educational reimbursement, Edmunds is empowering employees to future-proof their skill sets. Transparency, Context, and Connection: Great work happens when everyone sees the full picture. Edmunds is committed to organizational transparency, ensuring our teams have the visibility and context needed to understand where the company is headed and how their individual contributions drive that vision forward. We reinforce this foundation by creating consistent opportunities for colleagues to connect, collaborate, and build genuine community, including our“Together Tuesdays” in-person gatherings and bi-weekly company-wide“Cadillac Catch Ups.”

The 2026 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® results were determined by the Best Practice Institute using its proprietary Love of Workplace Index®. The methodology analyzed employee sentiment across more than 1,800 organizations, evaluating critical dimensions of workplace culture including emotional connectedness, systemic collaboration, alignment of values, and leadership trust.

To see the complete 2026 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list and company profiles, visit:



To view the feature in The Wall Street Journal, visit:



About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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Edmunds has been ranked #8 on the 2026 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list

CONTACT: Mitch Paul Edmunds 310-491-8738...