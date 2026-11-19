MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than half of patients with moderate to severe anxiety or depression achieved remission

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health, a connected, whole-person virtual care company, today published new peer-reviewed research on the impact of integrated, employer-sponsored health care models that embed behavioral health services in virtual primary care. The findings suggest that increasing access to behavioral health care through comprehensive primary care leads to better clinical engagement, improved health outcomes, and lower costs

Behavioral health conditions continue to drive lost productivity, absenteeism, and high healthcare costs. Depression alone costs workplaces nearly $200 billion each year, and employees with anxiety lose an average of 57 working days of productivity per year. Despite the prevalence of these conditions, employees often face long wait times to receive care and end up disengaging after a few appointments.

"Access has always been one of the biggest barriers to improving behavioral health care,” said Dr. Cole Barfield, Chief Medical Officer at First Stop Health and one of the authors of the paper.“This study shows that when we close that gap for employees with a dedicated team of providers and high clinical rigor, patients don't just show up once, they stay engaged and their outcomes improve over time.”

The study, Virtual Behavioral Health in Employer Populations: Access, Engagement, and Clinical Outcomes in an Integrated Care Model, evaluated how First Stop Health Mental Health performs across the patient journey–from accessing care and staying engaged to achieving meaningful clinical improvement. It was published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

The study found that First Stop Health's model achieved:



Better Outcomes: Members who accessed care within 7 days demonstrated higher rates of remission (62%) and clinical improvement (77%) compared to those who accessed care later. Among members who began care with moderate to severe anxiety or depression, more than half (54%–60%) achieved remission, reaching scores consistent with minimal symptoms during follow-up.

Quicker Access: The median time from scheduling to first visit was 7 days. 25% of patients were seen within 3 days, 55% of patients within 7 days and 83% within 14 days, with timeframe based on both patient preference and provider availability.

Higher Engagement: Sixty-six percent (66%) of members completed two or more visits and 28% completed five or more. Integrated Care: 77% of members experienced higher clinical improvement when seeing 2 or more provider types-which include health coaches, licensed therapists, Primary Care Physicians, and others-compared to those who engaged with 1 provider (72%). Members utilizing two or more provider types were much less likely to discontinue care than those with a single provider type (26% to 40%; p < 0.001).



The company's virtual, integrated care addressed the challenges to reaching mental health care, and it delivered substantially better health outcomes for patients. First Stop Health's whole mental health program launched in 2024, building on the success of the company's pandemic-era virtual mental health service.

"Employers are under more pressure than ever to prove their benefits actually work," said Mary Cain, Senior Vice President of Quality and Population Health at First Stop Health and another of the paper's authors. "In a year-long analysis of more than 1,400 members, we've shown that our model drives real clinical improvement through validated outcomes data and cost savings."

The full findings from First Stop Health's whitepaper can be viewed here.

About First Stop Health

On a mission to deliver affordable, delightful healthcare for all, First Stop Health provides connected, whole-person virtual care to employers 24/7 through app, website, or phone in all 50 states. First Stop Health prioritizes an engaging and easy-to-use experience, setting people on healthier journeys through care at multiple stages. Patients can access a licensed telemedicine doctor in minutes for urgent and on-demand needs and can schedule appointments with experienced providers for mental healthcare, chronic care, and preventive care. First Stop Health's flexible and turnkey solutions give mid-sized employers an affordable and meaningful benefit for their workforce. First Stop Health has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces from 2022–2026 and has ranked among the fastest-growing private companies for nine consecutive years.

Media Contact:

Emily Poe

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