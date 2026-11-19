MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of innovative screening solutions, has been recognized with HR.com's Most Innovative Recruiting Technology Award for 2026 for its proprietary SureSearchTM technology, transforming how organizations assess talent through background screening and data intelligence.

This award recognizes organizations delivering meaningful, innovative solutions to help employers improve hiring outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and make more informed talent decisions. Asurint's SureSearchTM technology was selected for its ability to combine innovative technology with human expertise to deliver a smarter, more effective, and highly efficient way to screen, monitor, and verify individuals

“We're honored that HR.com has recognized SureSearch® with its Most Innovative Recruiting Technology Award,” said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint.“This recognition reflects our commitment to challenging outdated approaches to screening and developing technology that helps employers make more informed hiring decisions with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. It's also a testament to our team's focus on delivering innovation that creates meaningful value for our clients and the candidates they serve.”

Unlike traditional screening approaches that rely on fixed county-search packages tied to candidate address history, Asurint's SureSearchTM technology leverages proprietary criminal screening intelligence to dynamically identify the most effective search strategy for each candidate. By continuously evaluating factors such as court accessibility, coverage quality, criminal trends, turnaround times, and cost, the technology helps employers achieve a stronger balance of coverage, speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Tom Manning, VP of Product at Asurint, said,“SureSearch® was designed to rethink how criminal searches are conducted by moving beyond traditional search models and applying intelligence to every screening decision. By dynamically identifying the most effective search strategy for each candidate, we're helping organizations achieve a stronger balance of coverage, efficiency, and accuracy. We're proud to see that innovation recognized by HR.com.”

The recognition by HR.com further validates Asurint's commitment to developing purpose-built technology that helps employers navigate increasingly complex hiring environments while delivering faster, more reliable screening outcomes.

About The HR.com Awards

HR.com, the largest network of HR professionals, is committed to helping HR professionals advance and build meaningful careers and find the optimal solutions to enhance their job performance. With products and resources rooted in education, research, and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we help at every career stage - and over 2 million HR pros agree! By delivering best-in-class learning products, 500+ annual webcasts, 50+ world-class events, and innovative and thought-provoking research through the HR Research Institute, HR.com strives to inspire and strengthen workforces to change the world. For more information, please visit .

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It's not just efficient, it's screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: .

CONTACT: Angie Derajtys Asurint 216.243.7013...