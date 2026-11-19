MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 111% Revenue Growth to Rising Demand for Application, API, and Agentic AI Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, the leader in application, API, and agentic AI security, today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM for the third year in a row. Now in its 32nd year, the Fast 500 ranks the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America. Cequence Security reported 111% growth from 2022 to 2025.

“Every AI agent does its work through applications and APIs, and most companies can't see what their agents do once they get there,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO and co-founder of Cequence Security.“We've spent more than a decade protecting enterprise applications and data, and now companies are trusting us with their agents too. Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for a third straight year reflects the work our team has put in to stay ahead of that shift.”

Cequence's growth is accelerating as it delivers a unified platform to discover and secure both internal enterprise agents and external consumer agents. Cequence AI Gateway enables organizations to discover every MCP server, agent, and LLM in use, govern every prompt, response, and data flow under unified policies, and contain risk through strict persona-based access to models, tools, and data. Cequence empowers businesses to safely boost internal productivity while protecting consumer-facing websites and APIs:



External Consumer Traffic: In a single month, Cequence tracked 1.52 million consumer AI agent visits across six industries, including telecommunications, financial services, and retail, with roughly a quarter actively signing in, purchasing, or managing accounts. Cequence protects both sides of agentic AI traffic: Cequence Application and API Protection secures external agents interacting with enterprise applications, while Cequence AI Gateway governs the internal agents enterprises deploy themselves.



Recent momentum



Reported the strongest quarter and largest deal in its history and added new customers in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and the Middle East, including NTT DOCOMO, a Japanese mobile operator with more than 91 million subscribers.

Published the Agentic AI Runtime Security, Governance, and Control report in collaboration with KPMG in Singapore, which shares insights on agent behavior and outlines a three-phase model for managing agents. Download the report.

Added a built-in AI assistant, an in-product MCP server, and Agent Trust to Application and API Protection, and expanded AI Gateway with Agent Personas, which scope every agent to a job description, along with AI Discovery, LLM continuity, and AI spend management. Expanded the leadership team by adding former Check Point President Rupal Shah Hollenbeck to the Board of Directors and former Fortinet EVP of Marketing Russ Schafer as CMO.



“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”



About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).



About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power the agentic enterprise. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure, govern, and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit: .

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Media Contacts

Katrina Porter

Cequence Security PR Team

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ICR for Cequence Security

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