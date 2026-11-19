MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights PPB's continued investment in experienced leadership as the firm advances its vision and next phase of growth.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPB Capital Partners, a leading private markets investment provider serving the wealth management industry, today announced that its Vice Chair Bob Oros was named to the 2027 Chicago Titan 100 and is now a three-time winner of this award. This distinction recognizes the region's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives based on their leadership, vision, and passion. Oros has also been inducted into the Titan 100 Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, PPB CEO Brendan Lake recruited Oros for a brand-new leadership role at the company. The two had previously worked together while Oros was Chairman and CEO Hightower, one of the nation's largest wealth management firms. By tapping to Oros to serve in a top leadership role, Lake saw an opportunity to invest in PPB for its next stage of growth.

Wealth management firms are increasingly turning to private markets to hedge against the risk of liquid markets and help create portfolios that are responsive to market conditions and can deliver differentiation. Oros' addition to the team signals that PPB is serious about leading in this space and providing its team with the resources to deliver its true product: confidence.

“Strong leadership has always been an important part of how we think about the firm,” Lake said.“I've worked with Bob for many years and have always known him to be one of the smartest, most visionary leaders in wealth management. In less than a year, his leadership has already made an impact and attracted new talent. We're proud to see that the industry is continuing to recognize him with this well-deserved honor.”

At PPB, Oros works alongside Lake to lead the firm's business operations and infrastructure, strengthening the platform, service model, and capabilities that help advisors access and implement private markets investments for their clients.

To support Oros, PPB has further invested in its leadership team, hiring Chief Growth Officer Olivia Eisinger and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Anthony Wilson. He is also leading the company's repositioning and driving its ongoing evolution, executing on a robust process to cultivate partnerships with top private managers, industry leaders, and third-party partners to support advisors in all aspects of private markets.

Oros is a 30-year wealth management veteran who has led some of the world's largest financial service organizations. Prior to Hightower, he held senior executive roles at HD Vest (Now Avantax), Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services, and LPL Financial.

The 2027 Titan 100 business leaders will be honored at an awards ceremony on February 18th.

About PPB

PPB Capital Partners is built for the modern advisor. As one of the early private market providers, PPB focuses on curation over accumulation, rejecting the“warehouse of managers” model in favor of intentional design and sophisticated differentiation for advisors. At PPB, every private market strategy exists for a reason: sized, structured and designed for each advisor, advisory model and outcome. This discipline delivers PPB's real product: confidence. ppbcapitalpartners.com





The Titan 100 is a national program in 10 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. Titans must be nominated and selected annually. This award is not indicative of future performance or investment outcomes. Learn more at . PPB Capital Partners paid no compensation in exchange for placement in the ranking.

Investment Advisory Services offered through PPB Advisors, LLC

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