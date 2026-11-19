MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-in-one management system recognized for powering operational efficiency and driving measurable business outcomes for independent agencies

Lewisville, TX., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx®, an Applied company, today announced it won Platinum in the Business Technology Solutions – Insurance Solution category at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards. The award recognizes the EZLynx Management System for unifying key agency operations in a single platform and delivering significant time savings and growth for independent agencies by embedding automation, AI and analytics directly into core workflows.

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“We are honored to receive recognition in this year's TITAN Business Awards,” said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx.“We see how much independent agents carry for their clients, and we're excited to continue delivering on our commitment to lightening that load as we bring new advancements in artificial intelligence into the platform, helping agents spend less time on administrative tasks and more time growing their agencies.”

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About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm EZLynx (678) 438-5093...