MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of Financial Health Pulse® data from 2018 to 2026 reveals that income stability is as closely tied to rebuilding savings as income level

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Health Network today released When the Buffer Is Tested: How Emergency Savings Are Depleted and Rebuilt, a Pulse Points brief supported by the Principal Foundation, that tracks the same households across over consecutive years of Financial Health Pulse® survey data. It finds that more than a third (37%) of U.S. households whose emergency savings declined had not returned to their starting savings level two years later. Fewer than half (46%) had recovered by the following year's survey.

According to the Financial Health Pulse® 2026 U.S. Trends Report, 40% of U.S. households had less than three months of living expenses saved in liquid accounts, and nearly a quarter (23%) had less than one month saved. Across the nine years of data, households with the smallest buffers were the most likely to face economic hardship. Among those starting the year with less than one week of expenses saved, 61% reported at least one material hardship over the following year, such as worrying that food would run out or paying rent late, compared with 8% of households with six months or more saved.

“Most research on emergency savings looks at what households have at one point in time, rather than how they rebuild when savings are depleted,” said Andrew Warren, research manager at the Financial Health Network and co-author of the brief.“Following the same households over consecutive years gives us insights into what happens after those savings are used. One thing we learned is that households whose income swings from month to month are less likely to recover.”

Additional key findings:



Income stability is as closely tied to recovery as income level. Households whose income varied often from month to month were 8.7 percentage points less likely to have rebuilt their savings a year after a decline than those with steady income, nearly the same gap as between households earning $100,000 or more and those earning less than $30,000 (7.9 points).

Savings levels change frequently from year to year. In any given year between 2018 and 2026, 23% of households reported a higher savings level than the year before and 21% reported a lower one. Half of households starting with less than one month saved had moved up a level a year later.

Income disruptions strain savings as much as unexpected expenses. After adjusting for other factors, divorce or separation was associated with a 6.9-percentage-point higher likelihood of a savings decline, the largest of the life events tested. Frequent month-to-month income swings were associated with a 5.5-point increase, and an income shortfall from job loss, a pay cut, or reduced hours with a 4.5-point increase. Unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses (3.8 points) and major home, appliance, or vehicle repairs (2.6 points) were also linked to declines. Planning ahead is associated with rebuilding savings. Households that strongly agreed they plan ahead financially were 14.5 percentage points more likely to have recovered a year after a decline than those that strongly disagreed. The authors note that planning likely reflects capabilities and circumstances outside a household's immediate control, including the tools to manage cash flow and the time available to plan.

The brief recommends that financial institutions, employers, and policymakers support households at each stage of the savings cycle. It also recommends making emergency funds quick and inexpensive to access, treating a withdrawal as a point to begin supporting replenishment, and connecting savers to broader assistance when repeated drawdowns signal deeper instability. Organizations should also measure how many savers recover after a drawdown and how long recovery takes, in addition to tracking balances.

“Building emergency savings has become a priority not only for households, but also for financial institutions, employers, policymakers, and many others focused on supporting people's financial health," said Taylor C. Nelms, vice president of research and insights at the Financial Health Network. "These findings show that the period after a household uses its savings deserves the same attention. Rebuilding a buffer is just as important as building it up in the first place. Well-designed financial products, employer programs, and public policy can all make it easier for households to replenish their savings before the next unexpected expense or drop in income.”

The full brief is available at: When the Buffer Is Tested: How Emergency Savings Are Depleted and Rebuilt.

Methodology

The analysis uses Financial Health Pulse survey data collected annually from 2018 through 2026. The Pulse survey is fielded to the probability-based Understanding America Study online panel, administered by the University of Southern California's Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research. Because the same respondents are invited back each year, the brief follows 41,080 year-over-year household savings trajectories. Savings levels are measured by how long a household could cover expenses using only readily available money, in five bands from less than one week to six months or more.

About the Financial Health Network

The Financial Health Network is the leading authority on financial health. We are a trusted resource for business leaders, policymakers, and innovators united in a mission to improve the financial health of their customers, employees, and communities. Through research, advisory services, measurement tools, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, we advance awareness, understanding, and proven best practices in support of improved financial health for all. For more on the Financial Health Network, go to and follow us on LinkedIn.

Press contact:

Justin Taylor, Financial Health Network

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