MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI+ degrees, new certificates, and real-world projects connect deep disciplinary expertise with the technology transforming science, business, design, and industry

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) is expanding artificial intelligence education through new AI+ degree pathways, undergraduate certificates, and hands-on development opportunities that prepare students to combine deep professional expertise with the ability to build, evaluate, secure, and apply AI. The initiative connects the university's established strength in artificial intelligence with disciplines across science, engineering, architecture, design, business, and cybersecurity.

The initial featured undergraduate pathways include Physics with Artificial Intelligence, Astrophysics with Artificial Intelligence, Biochemistry with Artificial Intelligence, Game Design and Experiential Media with Artificial Intelligence, and Business Administration with Artificial Intelligence. The expanding portfolio also includes AI-connected programs in architecture, cybersecurity, and applied data science, plus nine-credit certificates in AI Fluency and AI Management.

Illinois Tech enters this expansion with a strong foundation. It launched the Midwest's first standalone undergraduate AI degree in 2019, and Learn.org ranked its B.S. in Artificial Intelligence No. 1 in the United States in 2026. The new pathways extend that expertise into the fields where AI is opening opportunities for discovery, innovation, and professional leadership.

Building the Skills Employers Need Now

The workforce demand is clear. PwC's 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer found that jobs requiring AI skills grew 69 percent since 2019, compared with 9 percent for the overall market, and carried an average 62 percent wage premium. AI-exposed entry-level roles are also increasingly demanding judgment and leadership.

Illinois Tech's approach combines rigorous academic foundations with AI, data science, security, ethical reasoning, and applied problem-solving. Students develop the ability to turn complex information into insight, test models against evidence, design effective workflows, and bring creativity and human judgment to emerging technologies.

“Our graduates will enter professions in which AI is reshaping what is possible,” says Illinois Tech Provost Elizabeth Hudson.“We are preparing them with the depth to understand their fields, the technical fluency to advance AI, and the judgment to apply it with purpose. That combination will help them create new opportunities, lead innovation, and deliver meaningful results throughout their careers.”

AI+ Connects Academic Depth with Applied AI

AI+ integrates artificial intelligence with a primary field through foundational learning, data science, AI applications, responsible technology, and disciplinary projects. Students connect these skills with the methods and professional standards of their chosen fields through interdisciplinary and experiential learning.

“AI creates opportunities that demand expertise in both the technology and the field where it is applied,” says Nicole Beebe, interim dean of the College of Tech Futures.“Our AI+ approach brings those capabilities together. Students will learn to work with data, develop and evaluate AI systems, and apply their expertise to real-world challenges. We want graduates who can turn AI capability into useful, secure solutions that serve people and organizations.”

In astrophysics, AI helps scientists analyze vast observatory data streams. The NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory can generate millions of nightly alerts, with machine-learning brokers helping researchers identify events for follow-up. In biochemistry, AI supports molecular modeling, protein analysis, and drug discovery, while FDA guidance emphasizes scientific expertise, data provenance, validation, and human-centered design.

Architecture students can explore computational design and building-performance analysis. The Royal Institute of British Architects' 2025 report found that 59 percent of surveyed practices used AI on at least an occasional project. Game design students can connect storytelling, programming, digital art, and AI to develop interactive experiences grounded in creative direction and technical craft.

Cybersecurity students can build expertise in both AI-enabled defense and securing AI systems themselves. The Cybersecurity with Artificial Intelligence curriculum includes Foundations of Secure AI Systems, Secure AI Systems Engineering and Defense, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance-preparing students to address emerging risks to models, data, applications, and intelligent workflows.

Certificates, the AI Developer Academy and Clinic, and Undergrad Business Program Open New Pathways

Two nine-credit undergraduate certificates offer flexible ways to develop AI skills alongside a major. AI Fluency builds foundations in AI, communication, and computational mathematics and coding. AI Management combines data literacy, AI in business, and responsible technology, developing the skills to evaluate AI opportunities, lead adoption, and measure organizational impact.

The AI Developer Academy and Clinic brings multidisciplinary student teams together for industry- and university-sponsored projects. Selected participants develop skills in software, data, AI frameworks, agents, cloud platforms, and user experience, with faculty and professional mentorship. Teams connect technical and domain expertise to define challenges, build solutions, and test their practical value.

Illinois Tech's B.S. in Business Administration with Artificial Intelligence combines a foundation in management, finance, marketing, and strategy with applied AI and analytics in an undergraduate degree that's unique in the Chicago area. Students will learn to use emerging technologies that will prepare them to lead innovation while keeping human judgment and responsible technology use at the center of decision-making.

Student Innovation and Faculty-Led Research Show What's Possible

Illinois Tech students are already demonstrating the impact of cross-disciplinary innovation. InfaSafe, the 2023 Grainger Computing Innovation Prize winner, developed an AI-powered infant-health monitoring prototype using pose analysis, thermal imaging, and audio monitoring. DrainWatch, the 2025 first-place winner, uses sensor data to help municipal crews respond to flooding. StarPay developed a payment solution intended to expand financial access in Mexico.

Illinois Tech professors in the university's Medical Imaging and Artificial Intelligence Research Center are advancing computational methods for cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and cardiovascular health. An NSF-funded diabetes research project investigates how machine learning and electronic health records can support earlier detection and more equitable care. In cybersecurity, award-winning research by Associate Professor Binghui Wang is advancing the security and trustworthiness of AI systems. These efforts connect technology with scientific expertise, rigorous validation, and human-centered goals.

Chicago Is Building the Future. Illinois Tech Is Preparing Its Talent.

Chicago is accelerating investment in AI, quantum computing, advanced infrastructure, and technology-driven industry. In April 2026, IBM announced its FutureNow Chicago delivery center at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, with plans for 750 full-time jobs in AI, cybersecurity, data science, quantum computing, and related fields. Illinois Tech connects students with this growing technology corridor, national laboratories, global companies, startups, and leading research institutions.

The initiative builds on Illinois Tech's new three-college structure-Tech Futures, Design Futures, and Professional Futures-connecting computing, engineering, science, architecture, design, business, and law. Through the university's unique career-readiness initiative Elevate, research, internships, and industry-connected projects, students can build the expertise and experience to contribute to Chicago's next generation of innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how we approach problems across every field, from scientific discovery and engineering to business and design,” says Mustafa Bilgic, program director of the Master of Artificial Intelligence at Illinois Tech.“Our goal is to teach students how these technologies work, recognize their limitations, and develop the expertise to apply them in ways that create meaningful impact. By combining rigorous technical foundations with deep knowledge in other disciplines, we are preparing graduates to lead the next generation of AI innovation.”

Learn more: iit.edu/ai-whats-next

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AI Education at Illinois Tech

CONTACT: Petra Kelly Illinois Institute of Technology...