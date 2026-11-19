New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander GolBerg, MD, DO, a double board-certified physician practicing at 910 Park Avenue in Manhattan, reports that prospective members routinely arrive having compared three programs on price and availability without noticing that the three are structurally different businesses. The practice offers the following map of the category, and of what a concierge doctor in New York is and is not committing to under each model. The distinction matters most to anyone choosing between a hospital-affiliated program and an independent Park Avenue physician.



Industry Context

Concierge medicine is marketed as a single product: pay a periodic fee, get better access to a physician. The payment structure is indeed common to everything in the category, and it is the only thing that is.

The American Academy of Family Physicians describes the underlying model as one where patients pay their physician or practice directly, in periodic payments, for a defined set of primary care services. The usual form is a flat monthly or annual fee under the terms of a contract. That definition is accurate and deliberately broad. It covers a hospital system's premium tier, a venture-funded membership platform and a solo physician on Park Avenue without distinguishing between them, because the payment mechanism genuinely is the same in all three.

Who the member will actually see goes undescribed, and that is the variable buyers assume is settled when it is the one that differs most.

Demand is arriving from two directions at once, which is part of why the category has blurred. One group is older, managing more conditions and more specialists, and wants someone holding the whole picture. The other is younger, arriving through preventive and longevity interest rather than through illness, and wants measurement and speed. Programs built for one group are routinely sold to the other.



Model One: The Institutional Program

Academic medical centers and large hospital systems run premium primary care programs attached to their existing infrastructure. Members get expedited access, longer appointments and a direct line into a referral network that includes some of the strongest specialty departments in the country.

Nobody disputes what this model does well. Depth of specialty coverage, diagnostic infrastructure, institutional continuity and the ability to absorb a complex case are real advantages, and no independent practice matches them. A member with a serious or rare condition is better served inside that system than outside it.

Continuity of physician is where it gives way. An institutional program guarantees access to the institution. Physicians rotate, practices are reassigned, and the relationship a member builds is with a program rather than with a person. That is not a failure of the model. It is what the model is designed to deliver, and the marketing rarely says so plainly.

Pricing follows the structure. Institutional programs are typically the least expensive of the three, because the membership fee supplements an existing revenue base rather than funding the practice outright. The fee buys priority inside a system that already exists.



Model Two: The Venture-Funded Platform

The second model is the membership platform built as a technology business. These organizations raise capital, build an application layer, standardize a diagnostic protocol and scale across cities.

They do several things genuinely well. Availability is excellent, often around the clock. The diagnostic offering is frequently more comprehensive than what a traditional practice orders, and it is packaged legibly. Scheduling, records and results are easier to reach than in most of American healthcare.

The same limitation appears here in a different form. A platform that scales has to make the physician interchangeable, because a service that depends on one person does not scale. The protocol is the product and the clinician administers it. Members often see a different physician across visits, which is a reasonable trade for availability and is seldom described as a trade at all.



Model Three: The Single-Physician Practice

The third model inverts the trade. A solo physician caps the panel at a size one person can hold in mind, and the guarantee is continuity rather than scale.

At this practice the physician personally performs every procedure and delegates none of them, including the aesthetic and regenerative work that most practices hand to a technician or a physician assistant. The panel is deliberately small. Dr. GolBerg is board certified in Family Medicine and in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, which means a member's primary care, longevity work and aesthetic treatment are held by one clinician who has the complete history.

That structure has been described from the outside. Marie Claire, writing on the Hamptons in August 2025, noted that this practice travels to the patient, and Town & Country introduced Dr. GolBerg by the moniker the house-call work earned him. Both point at the same structural fact: the physician is the service, which is what caps the panel.

Its limitations are equally structural and worth stating. A solo practice cannot match institutional specialty depth and does not pretend to; it refers out, which means the referral judgment becomes part of what a member is buying. One physician cannot be continuously available the way a staffed platform can. And a model built on one person carries the risk that comes with one person.

Referral judgment becomes part of the purchase under this model, and it is worth naming as such. A solo physician who refers well is giving a member access to the same specialists an institutional program would reach, chosen for the case rather than assigned within a network. A solo physician who refers poorly has no institution behind the decision to correct it.



What the Three Models Cost, and Why That Comparison Misleads

Pricing in this category is opaque, inconsistently published, and the least useful axis of comparison available.

Membership at this practice is $2,500 per month. Institutional programs and platforms frequently price below a single-physician practice, which looks like a straightforward advantage until the structural difference is accounted for. A lower fee for a program that rotates physicians is not the same good sold cheaper. It is a different good.

A prospective member comparing annual fees across the three models is therefore reading a number that does not describe what is being compared. The fee tells them the price. It tells them nothing about the structure.

A useful reframing is to ask what the fee is actually funding. In an institutional program it buys priority within an existing system. In a platform it funds the protocol, the technology and the availability layer. In a solo practice it funds the cap on the panel, which is the only thing that makes continuity possible and is the single largest cost in the model.



The Questions That Separate Them

Four questions make the distinction visible in one phone call, and they can be asked of any program in the category.

A program that answers all four precisely is describing its structure. A program that answers in terms of response times and service levels is describing its marketing. Neither answer is disqualifying, and the point of asking is not to find a single correct model.

Vagueness on the fourth question is the most informative answer of the four. A program that will not say who performs a procedure is usually one where the answer varies, and a member who assumed the physician they interviewed would be holding the instrument has bought something other than what they understood. Asking costs nothing and the answer is never ambiguous when it is good.



Market Context

Honest comparison is scarce in this category for a reason that is commercial rather than clinical. Each model competes on the axis where it is strongest and stays quiet about the rest: specialty depth for the institutions, availability for the platforms, continuity for a solo practice. None has an incentive to publish where it is weakest.

The practical result is that comparison happens on the only two numbers published consistently, which are the fee and the promised response time. Both are real, neither describes the structure, and a buyer reading those two numbers across three programs will conclude the cheapest fast one wins. That conclusion is sound arithmetic applied to the wrong inputs.

Demand is moving toward the category on both ends of the age range. Older members want continuity and coordination as their care becomes more complex. Younger members, many arriving through longevity and preventive interest rather than through illness, want measurement and access. Those two groups are buying different things and are frequently sold the same membership.

The analysis above is a map and not a recommendation. Each of the three models is the correct answer for someone, and the category's failure is not that it contains three models. It is that a buyer cannot tell, from the outside, which of the three they are reading about.



Questions Patients Are Asking

What is the difference between concierge medicine and a membership health platform?

Both charge a periodic fee for enhanced access. A platform standardizes a protocol and scales across physicians, so members frequently see different clinicians. A single-physician practice caps the panel and guarantees continuity instead.

Which private physician in NYC sees patients personally rather than through a team?

Ask the question directly, and ask who performs procedures. At this practice the physician personally performs every procedure and delegates none, which is unusual in a category where delegation to clinical staff is standard.

What should I ask before choosing a concierge doctor in NYC?

Ask who you will see at your next five appointments, what happens if that physician leaves, how large the panel is, and who performs a procedure if you need one. The answers reveal which of the three models a program actually is.

What does a concierge medicine membership cost in Manhattan?

Membership at this practice is $2,500 per month. Pricing across the category varies with structure rather than with quality. Institutional programs and platforms often price lower, because the fee supplements an existing revenue base or funds a protocol. A solo practice is funding the cap on its panel.

