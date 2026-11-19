MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Slingshot's Digital Work Trends Report, For Nearly Half of Gen Z Employees, Working Without AI Is No Longer an Option

Cranbury, NJ, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slingshot, the work management platform from software company Infragistics that brings data to the center of everything teams work on, has released Part 1 of its two-part Digital Work Trends Report. The report reveals that despite previous hesitations, AI use has become a habit at work, with over half of employees (51%) and managers (66%) relying on it without thinking. When employees face a blank page, a tough question or a tight deadline, AI is increasingly the first place they go with 52% of employees turning to it immediately before trying anything else or after a quick attempt on their own.

AI has moved from experiment to infrastructure in the workforce. As tools become more readily available, past fears of AI replacing jobs is being overshadowed by how ingrained the tech now is in everyday workflows, fundamentally changing how employees operate. According to the report, for Gen Z employees, who have spent a majority of their careers leaning on AI tools, nearly half (46%) have developed a reliance on them, and would struggle to perform at the same pace without them.

Now in its fourth year, Slingshot's Digital Work Trends Report explores how employees and managers use AI, how they feel about it and how its role at work is changing. The new research also offers a look into how AI sentiment has changed over the last year with comparisons to results from 2025.

The two-part report is based on research conducted by market research firm Dynata, on behalf of Slingshot. Additional findings include:

Mandates are rising but most employees reach for AI on their own anyway.



AI requirements are becoming the norm. Companies are making AI an expected part of the job. Sixty-eight percent (68%) of managers now require their employees to use AI, up from 59% in 2025, and the share who only strongly encourage it fell from 24% to 14%. Leaders who spent the past few years testing the waters are now writing AI into how work gets done.

Employees aren't waiting for a mandate to use AI. That push from leadership is landing with a workforce that has already bought in. Ninety percent (90%) of employees use AI willingly, including 67% who use it with no company requirement at all and another 23% who are required to use it and would choose it anyway. For most workers, AI has earned its place in the workday on its own merits, with 60% believing it has made them more productive. Enthusiasm splits along gender lines. Employee's AI sentiments look different between genders. When their company wants them to use AI, 82% of men feel excited or curious compared with 53% of women. And, women are more than three times as likely as men to feel neutral towards AI (20% vs. 6%).

Use of AI in strategic decisions has more than doubled in the last year.



Decision-making is AI's fastest-growing role. Leaders are increasingly bringing AI into decision-making. The amount of managers whose organizations brought on AI tools to improve their decisions more than doubled in the last year, jumping from 20% in 2025 to 42% in 2026. As AI shapes more business decisions, the data behind those decisions matters more than ever.

Research has overtaken writing as AI's top job. Employees are leaning on AI to get up to speed faster. Doing research or summarizing information is now the top use of AI among employees (57%, up from 48% in 2025), ahead of writing tasks, as workers use it to cut through the growing volume of information they manage each day. Writing is the task employees most often keep for themselves. Even as AI takes on more legwork in the workplace, employees are ensuring it doesn't take over their voice and judgment. Drafting emails, reports or other written content is the task they most often keep manual (41%), followed by managing their workflow or prioritizing tasks (34%).

Managers think their teams can't work without AI. Most employees disagree.



Managers are discounting employees' ingrained skill set. More than half of managers (51%) believe their employees would struggle or be slower without AI, compared with 26% of employees across all generations who say the same. While AI is increasing productivity, employees still trust their own skills. Experienced employees treat AI as an accelerator. That confidence is strongest among workers who built their careers before AI arrived. They still find it helpful and rely on it, but believe they could return to their old routines if it disappeared tomorrow. Most Millennials (75%), Gen Xers (68%) and Boomers (85%) say losing AI would have no impact on their work.

“When AI becomes the first place employees go for answers, it starts to shape how they think through problems,” said Dean Guida, Founder of Slingshot and CEO of Infragistics.“Leaders need to make sure that habit is building stronger thinkers, especially among younger employees who are developing their skills alongside AI. That means teaching teams to question what AI tells them and making sure it's working from accurate data in the first place.”

Slingshot's Digital Work Trends Report is based on responses from 500 adult respondents across four age groups and all 50 states. Part 1 of the report can be viewed here.

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About Slingshot

Slingshot is the AI work management platform that gives teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, manage projects, share content and set goals. By connecting data, tasks, and communications, Slingshot puts an end to workflow disruptions that result from constant app-switching to optimize processes, boost team productivity and help companies get to market faster. The AI-powered platform brings data to the center of workflows, project and individual tasks to help teams make more informed decisions, faster, and drive business growth. Slingshot is available as a desktop app (Mac and Windows) and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play), and can be accessed on any web browser at slingshotapp.io. The platform was built by global software company Infragistics.

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AI is now a first instinct for most of the workforce Gen Z has built its workflow around AI

CONTACT: Beth Brody Infragistics 908-295-0600...