Pilot program opens today for the first 100 companies, the first month free.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision USA CORP. (New York, NY), together with Vision Inc. (Tokyo, Japan; TSE: 9416), today announced World eSIM for Biz, a corporate eSIM subscription for international business travel. A pilot program for US-based companies opens today, limited to 100 companies, with general availability planned for 2027.

Background - connectivity is still arranged trip by trip

At most companies, business-travel connectivity is still something you arrange for every trip: day-count contracts booked without knowing how much anyone will actually use, travelers paying out of pocket, and finance teams reconciling users against invoices at month-end. Carrier roaming is no better: flat daily fees stack up per person, per day, and the total climbs quickly. In an era when teams work across offices and borders, connectivity is one of the last things still managed per person, per trip. World eSIM for Biz turns it into something your company simply has.

Four things that make World eSIM for Biz different

One eSIM per traveler - set up once

Install the profile on each traveler's phone once; no reinstalling for future trips. And it works at home, too - the US is part of Zone A, so the same line serves as a domestic secondary or backup line. The monthly base fee is $2.00 per user/month, with lower rates as your user count grows, plus a one-time issuance fee of 2.00 per user - so an idle month costs almost nothing.

One simple daily rate - $0, $1, or unlimited, decided automatically

A day with no usage costs $0. A light day - email, chat, maps, up to 150MB - is $1.00 flat in every zone. Go past 150MB and the day automatically switches to unlimited - Zone A (Europe, major Asia & North America - 54 countries and regions) $4.90 / Zone B (South & Central Asia, Eastern Europe, Brazil) $6.90 / Zone C (Middle East, Latin America & Africa) $9.90 per day - with unlimited tethering (fair-use guideline: 15GB/day). The unlimited rate is the most a day can ever cost, so there are no plans to choose and no data budgets to guess. Everything rolls into one monthly invoice.

One dashboard, zero expense reports

See lines, usage and country breakdowns in real time, with department-level limits and alerts. You receive a single monthly invoice with per-user statements - no out-of-pocket payments for travelers, no reconciliation for finance.

Security and quality - no more public Wi-Fi

Profiles are installed before departure, so“no signal, can't set up” never happens - travelers are on a dedicated line the moment they switch it on. Because traffic runs on the company's own line instead of airport or hotel Wi-Fi, exposure to public networks drops. Multi-carrier connectivity keeps quality stable. When someone leaves the company, you simply deactivate the line.

Value Across Enterprise Operations

For Travelers - Just switch it on. No receipts, no worries. No scrambling for airport Wi-Fi, no purchases, no expense claims - usage is billed to the company.

For IT & Operations - No per-trip provisioning, and policy enforced through department-level limits and alerts. Lines are permanent - nothing to hand out or collect. Offboarding is a single step.

For Finance & Accounting - End the reimbursements and reconciliation. One monthly invoice with per-user statements; departmental allocation comes built in.

Pricing (pilot pricing, USD, taxes excluded)