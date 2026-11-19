Vision USA Launches“World Esim For Biz” - A Corporate Esim Subscription With Simple Daily Rates Across 96 Countries And Regions
|Item
|Details
|Coverage
|96 countries and regions - just three simple zones, US domestic use included
|Monthly base fee (permanent line, per user)
|$0.50–2.00 per user/month - discounted by user count; plus a one-time initial issuance fee of $1.00–2.00
|Daily data rate - light day (up to 150MB)
|$1.00/day, flat rate in every zone; a day with no usage is $0
|Daily data rate - unlimited (auto-switch past 150MB; the daily cap)
|Zone A $4.90/day / Zone B $6.90 / Zone C $9.90
|Volume discounts
|Available with a monthly usage commitment - ask the enterprise sales team
* Pilot pricing. Full country lists and rates are provided in the proposal and at sign-up. Any revision at general availability will be downward only.
Click here for details:
What this looks like
Example 1: a 5-day single trip on email and maps (Zone A).
Every day stays under 150MB, so it's $1 × 5 days = $5 - a few dollars per trip, plus the base fee.
Example 2: a group of 10 at a 3-day trade show (Zone A). Even with everyone tethering and on video calls, $4.90 × 10 × 3 = $147 is the ceiling (before the base fee).
Example 3: a mixed 10-person, 5-day trip (Zone A).
Seven light users and three heavy users come to 7 × 5 × $1 + 3 × 5 × $4.90 = $108.50. The cheaper rate applies automatically, per person, per day.
Availability - pilot program
The pilot opens today for US-based companies. The first 100 companies receive their first month free. Self-serve onboarding takes about 10 minutes from the dashboard - no sales call required. Companies that want volume pricing can contact the enterprise sales team. General availability and additional countries are planned for 2027.
Partner program launches alongside - sell World eSIM for Biz
A partner program opens with the launch. Partners can participate through a referral model upon qualification. White-label storefronts under your own brand and direct API integration into your booking flow or member base are also available.
Partners can also purchase the prepaid "Agent Pack" - eSIMs (ICCIDs) and data bought outright and built into your own products (12-month validity; individually quoted). A natural fit for travel agencies, airlines, event organizers and membership organizations:
Travel agencies & airlines - bundle data into tours and fares; allocation per traveler, per product, is entirely up to you
Exhibitions & event organizers - provision in bulk for the event window, distributed by QR code or link
Membership organizations - design data amounts and validity freely as a member benefit
Example: purchase 10,000 eSIMs with the data you need, give loyalty members a year of unlimited data, and welcome new members with 1GB free each - every allocation is yours to design.
About Vision USA CORP. / Vision Inc.
Vision operates international connectivity and information-communication services including GLOBAL WiFi. Built on operations that have served 25 million customers and 63,000 corporate clients through GLOBAL WiFi, World eSIM offers coverage in more than 200 countries and regions, with World eSIM for Biz launching in 96, supporting individual and corporate travelers worldwide. Parent company Vision Inc. is publicly traded on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 9416).
Click here to learn about this program:
Media Contact:
Public Relations, Vision USA CORP.
Email: ...
Corporate & Pilot Program Inquiries:
World eSIM for Biz Team, Vision USA CORP.
Email: ...
Website:
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