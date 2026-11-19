Formed Altus Sports Group to Expand into Talent Representation, Athlete Branding and Sports Marketing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) (“Game Your Game” or the“Company”), an AI-powered sports performance technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and provided a business update.

The third quarter was a transitional period for the Company. Game Your Game began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 30, 2026 through a direct listing, completed the transition of its next-generation GameGolf KZN AITM platform to full commercial availability on September 23, 2026 and formed the Altus Sports Group subsidiary to expand into talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing. As a result, the quarter reflects the costs of becoming a public company and of preparing for commercial launch, with only a partial period of product sales.

“The third quarter was about readying the product to put into the hands of golfers everywhere. We listed on Nasdaq in July, and opened GameGolf KZN AI to everyone in September. The fourth quarter is our first full quarter with GameGolf KZN AI on sale for general availability and will focus our attention on growing our subscriber base directly and through partnerships, affiliates, and coaches,” said Soumya Das, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Game Your Game.

Third Quarter 2026 and Other Recent Business Highlights



Completed a direct listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the Company's common stock beginning trading under the symbol“GYGY” on July 30, 2026.

Announced an initial quarterly purchase of 500 GameGolf KZN AITM units from GolfSuites, an indoor golf entertainment company.

Began the limited release of GameGolf KZN AITM to a select group of golfers ahead of general availability.

Formed Altus Sports Group, Inc. (“ASG”), a majority-owned subsidiary that expands the Company's platform beyond golf technology and into talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing. The Company owns 70% of ASG, with the remaining 30% held by ASG's four founders and subject to vesting.

Completed the transition of GameGolf KZN AITM from limited release to full commercial availability, with the platform available for purchase at gamegolf.com.

Announced the GameGolf Affiliate Program, a commission-based program that partners with golf creators, coaches, teaching professionals, club fitters and golf communities to introduce GameGolf KZN AITM to more golfers. Launched the“Explore Golf Course” feature, the first new feature introduced since full commercial availability, giving golfers hole-by-hole insight into the Company's database of more than 36,000 mapped golf courses, course leaderboards and social play.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $106,813 for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $25,765 for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 315%, primarily attributable to sales of GameGolf KZN AI devices to our reseller GolfSuites following the general release and commercial launch of GameGolf KZN AI on September 23, 2026, which occurred during the last week of the quarter. GolfSuites accounted for approximately 98% of third quarter revenue.

Gross margin: 37% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 9% for the third quarter of 2025, on gross profit of $39,298 compared with $2,252. The improvement reflects device sales at reseller pricing to GolfSuites rather than the discounted pricing offered to beta program participants.

Operating expenses: $2,938,969 for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $248,697 for the third quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting $1,155,224 of non-cash share-based compensation recognized in the quarter under the Company's letter agreement with Maxim Group LLC, the award under which was fully recognized as of the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and accounting, legal and other professional costs incurred in connection with the direct listing. Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $2,899,671, compared with $246,445 for the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss: $3,160,790 for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $324,577 for the third quarter of 2025. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5,236,136, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, after $2,104,687 of primarily non-cash Series A Preferred Stock dividends, including a $1,444,444 increase in the Stated Value of the Series A Preferred Stock resulting from a Trigger Event that occurred on September 14, 2026 when the trading price of the common stock declined below specified levels. Balance sheet: Cash was $4,433,642 at September 30, 2026, compared with $87,463 at December 31, 2025, and working capital was $5,055,027 as of September 30, 2026, compared with a working capital deficit of $2,331,221 at December 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity was $2,901,837 as of September 30, 2026, compared with a stockholders' deficit of $2,297,556 at December 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities was $3,858,887 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $748,185 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



Additional information regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations for the third quarter of 2026, including information regarding subsequent events and risk factors, is available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC and available at and in the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.gameyourgame.com.

About Game Your Game, Inc.

Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) is an AI-powered sports performance technology company. The Company develops and markets the GameGolf KZN AITM platform - an integrated golf performance ecosystem of proprietary shot-tracking hardware and subscription-based software solutions. The platform leverages advanced GPS tracking, embedded neural network technology, and AI-powered analytics to provide golfers of all skill levels with real-time insights, on-course strategy recommendations, and personalized performance data. Game Your Game's technology has been adopted by golfers in more than 140 countries, with over 36,000 golf courses mapped and an estimated 300 million shots tracked across the lifetime of its platform. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit Altus Sports Group, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Game Your Game, Inc., was formed to build a connected platform for the sports business across talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,” or“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's limited operating history as a commercial-stage business and its history of operating losses; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, or at all, and the risk that the conditions and events similar to those that previously raised substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern may recur in future periods; the risk that results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are not indicative of results for the full year ending December 31, 2026 or any future period; the Company's ability to sustain full commercial availability of the GameGolf KZN AITM platform, including its ability to manufacture, fulfill, support and service orders at scale; the Company's ability to generate meaningful revenue from device sales and to convert the first-year membership included with the device into paid renewals and to retain subscribers thereafter; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its relationship with GolfSuites and of the GameGolf Affiliate Program, including whether initial orders result in recurring purchases; the Company's dependence on GolfSuites for substantially all of its current revenue; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to additional purchases of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock by Streeterville Capital, LLC; the Company's reliance on Grafiti LLC, a related party, for accounting and other support services; the risk of product defects, returns, warranty claims and negative customer reviews; the occurrence of an Event of Default under the Certificate of Designation governing the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and the resulting increase in Stated Value and dilution to holders of the Company's common stock; substantial potential dilution from conversion of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, including as a result of the November 18, 2026 reduction of its floor price to $0.4270 per share, and the exercise of outstanding warrants; the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, including the minimum bid price requirement, and the potential effects of any action taken to regain compliance, including a reverse stock split; the potential delisting of the Company's common stock; volatility in the trading price and volume of the Company's common stock, including as a result of the number of shares eligible for resale; the Company's ability to develop and realize value from Altus Sports Group, Inc. and its planned talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing offerings; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, including following recent changes in executive leadership; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; the Company's ability to compete effectively in the golf technology market; and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296763) (as amended, the“Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026, the final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) that forms a part of the Registration Statement, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, and other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time to time and available for review at. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, you should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

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Phil Carlson, Managing Director

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