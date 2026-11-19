MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On-time arrival is shoppers' #1 priority when they choose where to shop online, and nearly half say they are unlikely to keep shopping with a retailer that delivered late

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CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the global leader in supply chain decision intelligence, today released its annual State of Consumer Holiday Shopping Report, and its clearest finding cuts against how retail has sold delivery for years. Shoppers care far more about when a package shows up than how fast it moves, so much so that 54% of the 2,470 consumers surveyed worldwide said they would pay higher prices to guarantee their gifts arrive in time for the holidays.

That is a hard promise to keep this year, because 39% of shoppers had not planned to start holiday shopping until mid-November or later. Shoppers say a late delivery costs the retailer repeat business, and the rest of the survey shows just how high they have set the bar.

Additional key findings include:



On-time arrival is the #1 priority online. Asked how much five factors matter when choosing where to shop online, 73% rated a package arriving on time very important or absolutely essential, the highest of any factor.

Slow delivery is shoppers' smallest worry. Ranked against five other holiday concerns, slow delivery came last: 46% put it at the bottom. Higher shipping costs topped the list, ranked first by 32%.

Shoppers expect the date to hold. 83% are confident the gifts they buy online will arrive in time for the holidays.

A late delivery can cost the customer. 47% say they are unlikely to keep shopping with a retailer that failed to deliver on time.

Shoppers want to watch the package move. 72% call real-time updates on a package in transit very or extremely important, and 25% will not shop with a retailer that does not offer them. Home delivery leads. 76% plan to use home delivery, 33% a locker or pickup location, and 29% buy online, pick up in store. Shoppers could choose more than one.



“Great customer experience is a promise kept,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44.“The holiday season is a significant opportunity for retailers to win new revenue and earn loyalty. That starts with seeing the risk before the customer does: the exception, the carrier running behind, the condition the order arrives in. My advice for the next few weeks: promise only the dates the data supports, and act before the customer feels it.”

Read the full 2026 State of Consumer Holiday Shopping Report at .

Survey methodology

project44 surveyed 2,470 consumers aged 18 and older worldwide through SurveyMonkey. The survey closed on November 3, 2026, and the 2,470 responses are the complete data set. Percentages are rounded, and some questions allowed for more than one answer.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 285,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. For more information visit .

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