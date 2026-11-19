MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proper Voltage, a pioneer in dynamic voltage control and chemistry agnostic battery systems, has announced the launch of Salt Vault, an ultra-resilient battery cabinet powered by UNIGRID 's NCO Sodium-ion cells. Through this strategic technical partnership, the new battery system is engineered to meet the dynamic needs of AI workloads amidst growing compute buildout through increased power density, thermal safety, and increased lifetime.

Engineering the Future of Datacenter Backup Power

Salt Vault is, first and foremost, a performance upgrade for AI workloads. Training and inference clusters swing from idle to peak load in milliseconds, creating sharp, repeated power transients that traditional battery energy storage was never designed to absorb. With significantly higher power density than legacy LFP systems, Salt Vault has the operating bandwidth to handle these demands, which translates into stronger performance under constant cycling, improved thermal stability, and a safer core chemistry. Salt Vault is engineered to meet this challenge with a hardware and software suite purpose-built for AI workloads, combining Proper Voltage's bOS with UNIGRID's sodium-ion NCO cells. The system is made to drop into the UPS systems legacy datacenters already run, without redesign, and to adapt to new 800V architectures and beyond.

The result is a fully integrated system in which Proper Voltage's bOS unlocks the full electrochemical potential of UNIGRID's cell technology, providing enterprise facilities with a more powerful, adaptive, and long-life battery capable of handling heavy transient spikes while drastically lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) and cooling overhead. By utilizing UNIGRID's cutting-edge sodium-chromium oxide (NCO) chemistry, Salt Vault delivers performance that overcomes the limitations of traditional lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, offering unmatched safety with zero fire propagation risk, wide temperature tolerance without intensive HVAC requirements, and high-rate pulse discharge capabilities essential for stabilizing critical digital loads.

"We have spent the last year and a half on the ground with datacenter operators, learning what matters most to them and which technologies need to be in place to support it. Performance is what drives the best models, and the battery behind them must be resilient and adaptive across every one of those demands. With our bOS at its core, Salt Vault solves these pain points and gives operators headroom for what comes next," said Charlie Welch, CEO of Proper Voltage .

"The NCO chemistry is purpose-built to deliver exceptional pulse power, 10,000-cycle longevity, and inherent thermal stability under punishing operating conditions,” said Darren H. S. Tan, CEO of UNIGRID .“Combined with Proper Voltage's battery operating system, which amplifies these strengths, we are excited to see our cells transform into a world-class enterprise UPS solution that the datacenter market has been waiting for.”

Commercial Availability and Deployment Roadmap

Following strong market validation and joint product showcases at Proper Voltage's Carlsbad headquarters, Proper Voltage expects to commercially deliver and deploy the Salt Vault UPS product line starting from April of 2027 to strategic early-adopter datacenter and critical infrastructure partners. Orders are open now through Proper Voltage.

For more information, visit Proper Voltage 's website.

About Proper Voltage

Proper Voltage is a battery technology company solving one of the energy industry's biggest challenges: integration. Across critical power, defense, and robotics applications, rigid voltage requirements, certification constraints, and legacy architectures prevent newer, safer, and longer-life batteries from being deployed without significant redesign and risk. Proper Voltage develops control and integration technology that decouples battery chemistry from system voltage constraints. Its architecture actively regulates voltage across the full state of charge and allows advanced batteries to operate reliably inside real-world power systems without inverter redesign, recertification, or compromised uptime.

About UNIGRID

UNIGRID, Inc. delivers safe, low-cost, advanced sodium-ion batteries to power energy storage and electric mobility applications. A University of California, San Diego spin-off, the company was founded in 2021 based on the groundbreaking Ph.D. research of Dr. Darren H. S. Tan and Dr. Erik A. Wu. To learn more about UNIGRID, Inc., visit .

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