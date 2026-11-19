MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with OpenAI strengthens Aleph's AI advertising portfolio with local support for brands and agencies across Latin America, Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific









MADRID, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenAI increases its ChatGPT Ads presence into 44 countries through an exclusive reseller partnership with Aleph. Starting today, brands and agencies across 14 markets in Latin America, 16 in Europe and Central Asia, 10 in the Middle East and Africa, and 4 in Asia-Pacific can contract, pay and get support locally through Aleph, OpenAI's exclusive reseller.

ChatGPT is a new kind of advertising environment, where people come to learn, explore and make decisions. For Aleph, the partnership with OpenAI is about connecting businesses across these markets with ChatGPT, one of the defining products of the AI era. For advertisers, it means buying ChatGPT Ads through a partner with local teams and its own payments infrastructure.

“AI is giving businesses a new way to connect with people. Starting today, advertisers in 44 markets can work with OpenAI through a local team that speaks their language, bills in their currency and extends credit. That is what Aleph does best: turning global technology into local growth.” - Gastón Taratuta, Founder and CEO, Aleph

Brands and agencies that work with Aleph contract and are invoiced locally, with onboarding and first-line support from Aleph's teams in each market. The agreement covers 44 markets:



Latin America (14): Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay

Europe and Central Asia (16): Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan

Middle East and Africa (10): Egypt, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates Asia-Pacific (4): Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong (outbound) and Sri Lanka

Advertisers and agencies in these markets can learn more and connect with Aleph's local teams at:

About Aleph

Aleph operates the largest global infrastructure accelerating media and payments solutions across more than 130 high-growth markets. With 20 years of experience and partnerships with over 50 of the world's leading digital platforms, Aleph connects media, payments and local market expertise to enable platforms and businesses to grow and operate globally with speed and compliance. With teams in more than 90 offices worldwide, Aleph combines global scale with deep local execution. Beyond business impact, Aleph drives digital inclusion through its education initiative, Digital Ad Expert, recognized by UNESCO's Global Skills Academy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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