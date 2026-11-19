MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The nearly 16,000-square-foot venue will feature 13 Trackman simulators, Five Iron's first-ever pitching green, a six-hole putting course and gym access, with exclusive Founding Memberships now available

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, is bringing its signature golf and social experience to Brooklyn for the first time. Targeting a January 2027 opening, the new Williamsburg location at 25 Kent Avenue will introduce nearly 16,000 square feet of golf, entertainment and hospitality just steps from the Williamsburg waterfront.

Nearly a decade after opening its first location in Manhattan's Flatiron District, Five Iron Golf is expanding its New York City footprint with a venue designed to serve Brooklyn's growing community of golfers, residents and professionals. The Williamsburg location will feature 13 state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators, a dedicated chipping area, a contoured six-hole putting course and an elevated new food and beverage menu, offering more ways to practice, play and connect, under one roof.

Ahead of the opening, Five Iron Golf is introducing a limited Founding Membership offer, available exclusively to the first 150 members. Founding members can join for $299 per month for their first three months, with access to daily golf, exclusive discounts and special perks, including a complimentary swing evaluation, $100 in Five Iron credit, a Five Iron sweatshirt and an exclusive founding member bag tag.

"We started Five Iron in New York City nearly a decade ago, so opening our first location in Brooklyn is a big moment for us," said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. "What's especially exciting about Williamsburg is that we're taking the golf experience a step further. Between the dedicated chipping and pitching areas, putting course and access to a 7,000-square-foot gym and locker rooms, we're creating a place where people can really work on their game and their fitness. It's the kind of setup that makes Five Iron part of your everyday routine, not just somewhere you go to play golf."

A New Golf Experience for Brooklyn

Located within 25 Kent Avenue, directly across from The William Vale hotel, Five Iron Golf Williamsburg will offer a comprehensive indoor golf experience designed for both serious golfers and casual players.

The venue's 13 Trackman simulators will provide access to advanced golf technology for year-round practice, instruction, competitive play and entertainment. A dedicated chipping area and six-hole putting course will expand the experience beyond the simulator bays, creating opportunities for short-game practice and friendly competition.

The new location will also feature a full-service bar and Five Iron's elevated new food and beverage menu, making it a destination for everything from individual practice sessions and golf lessons to leagues, group outings and nights out with friends.

Guests will also benefit from the venue's location within 25 Kent, which offers shared access to a 7,000-square-foot fitness facility and luxury locker rooms. Together, these amenities will create a more comprehensive golf and lifestyle experience in the heart of Williamsburg.

Positioned near Brooklyn Bowl and neighboring businesses including Kith, Glowbar and Pura Vida, Five Iron Golf Williamsburg will bring a new recreational and social destination to the neighborhood's mix of offices, residences, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Exclusive Founding Memberships Available Now

To celebrate its Brooklyn debut, Five Iron Golf is offering a limited number of Founding Memberships, providing early access to exclusive pricing and benefits.

The first 150 founding members can join for $299 per month for their initial three months, compared with the regular membership rate of $359 per month thereafter.

Membership benefits include:



90 minutes of golf daily

Access to the on-site fitness center

Anytime walk-in privileges

20% off lessons and leagues

20% off food, beverages and events

No initiation fee The flexibility to cancel anytime after the initial three-month commitment

Founding members will also receive an exclusive welcome package featuring a complimentary swing evaluation, $100 in Five Iron Golf credit, a Five Iron sweatshirt and a commemorative founding member bag tag.

The limited offer is designed to build a community of golfers ahead of the Williamsburg opening, giving local residents and professionals an opportunity to make Five Iron part of their regular routine from day one.

Continuing Five Iron Golf's New York City Expansion

The Williamsburg opening represents another milestone in Five Iron Golf's continued growth across New York City and internationally. Since launching in Flatiron in 2017, the brand has expanded its approach to indoor golf by combining advanced technology, professional instruction, competitive programming and a hospitality-driven social experience.

As its first Brooklyn location, Williamsburg marks an important next step in that growth, introducing Five Iron Golf to a new audience while strengthening its presence in the city where the brand began.

For more information about the new location and to secure one of the 150 available Founding Memberships, visit .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by Coral Tree Partners, North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, with over 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally, spanning 7 countries. Known for its industry-leading simulators, premium hospitality, expert instruction, and vibrant community, Five Iron Golf offers an elevated experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether guests are practicing, playing, competing, or celebrating, Five Iron seamlessly blends golf, entertainment, and hospitality under one roof. It's all good form at fiveirongolf.com.

Attachments



Five Iron Golf Williamsburg – Putting Course and Social Space Five Iron Golf Williamsburg – Fitness Center at 25 Kent

CONTACT: Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208...