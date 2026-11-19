MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investments in two key sites expand capacity, speed, and capabilities across Vomela's Retail and Commercial segments

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vomela, a leading provider of visual communications and branded environments, today announced plans for a new, state-of-the-art facility in Carol Stream, Ill., near Chicago, along with an expansion at its St. Paul, Minn. headquarters. The investments will give Vomela's customers even faster turnarounds, more capacity, and new capabilities, with the same quality they count on.

The new Chicago-area facility will focus on Vomela's Retail and Commercial segments. At 350,000 square feet, it is more than three times the size of the company's current Elk Grove Village location, and its new roll-fed commercial presses, finishing lines and high-speed digital presses will bring expanded capabilities to meet growing customer needs. Vomela's Elk Grove Village team will move into the facility in 2027.

At its St. Paul headquarters, already a world-class manufacturing site, Vomela is adding high-speed large-format digital printing and expanded pick-to-light kitting capabilities to support its Retail customers.

“Our customers' needs keep growing, and we're building to meet them,” said Brian Hazelton, Chief Executive Officer, Vomela.“Business is strong, and these investments put that momentum to work for customers and for our employees, who will gain new technology, new skills, and more opportunities to grow their careers at Vomela.”

“Our teams already do remarkable work,” said Kerry James, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Vomela.“These investments give them the space and technology to do more of it, faster. From high-speed printing to automated finishing, every piece is built around getting customers what they need, when they need it.”

The investments build on recent momentum, including Hazelton's appointment as CEO earlier this year and a newly formed leadership team. Vomela also recently acquired Moss, a globally recognized producer of premium event and retail graphics, and PFL, a tech-enabled direct mail automation company.

“Vomela is an industry leader with a long history of growing through changing markets,” said Marc Jourlait, Operating Partner, Riverside Company and Chairman of the Vomela Board of Directors.“These investments in Chicago and St. Paul put the company in a strong position to accelerate into its next stage of growth.”

About Vomela

Vomela, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is the force behind remarkable brand experiences. We help organizations create the moments people remember, whether at major events, in retail spaces, across transportation fleets, or inside mailboxes. With more than 2,000 employees at 20+ locations across North America and Europe, Vomela delivers end-to-end visual communications with unmatched scale, care, and craft. Since 1947, leading brands have trusted Vomela to bring ideas to life in ways that truly matter. Vomela recently acquired Moss, a global experiential events - production company, and PFL, an enterprise direct mail automation company. Learn more at .

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.