Introduction To Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Immersive Virtual Worlds Training Scheduled For May 26, 2027, Examining The Intellectual Property Issues Raised By AI And Immersive Technology
Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds (May 26, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has opened registration for“Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds”, a three-hour online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 26, 2027. The course explains what AI and immersive worlds are, and the intellectual property (IP) issues that arise from their use. Attendees can put questions directly to the trainer during the session.
Key Event Facts
- Course: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds Date: May 26, 2027 Time: 09:30-12:45 (GMT+1) Format: Live online, three hours CPD: 3 hours Speaker: Mark Weston, Weston Legal
What the Course Covers
The session is structured in three parts. The first two cover artificial intelligence, including how AI works and the IP issues its use creates. The third examines immersive technology and virtual worlds and the legal questions they raise. Throughout, the focus is on helping legal and business professionals understand these technologies and their IP implications.
Why You Should Attend
- Understand what artificial intelligence is and how it is used Identify the IP issues arising from the use of AI Explore immersive technology and virtual worlds, and their IP implications Put your questions directly to an experienced technology and IP lawyer Earn 3 CPD hours in a single focused session
Who Should Attend
- In-house and private practice lawyers Patent, IP, trademark and licensing counsel Business development and commercial managers Business executives and board directors Compliance officers
Featured Speaker
- Mark Weston, founder of Weston Legal, a specialist boutique firm in commercial, technology, media, IP, data and regulatory law. He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP, where he was previously a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP, and earlier practised at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago. He is author of the Legal Practice Companion, editor of the IP and Media Law Companion series, and a legal commentator on BBC1 and Sky News.
The course takes place on May 26, 2027. Legal and business professionals navigating AI and immersive technology can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.
For more information about this training visit
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