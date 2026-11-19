MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-hour online course led by technology and IP lawyer Mark Weston of Weston Legal offers 3 CPD hours for in-house and private practice lawyers, IP and licensing counsel, compliance officers and business leaders

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds (May 26, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds”, a three-hour online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 26, 2027. The course explains what AI and immersive worlds are, and the intellectual property (IP) issues that arise from their use. Attendees can put questions directly to the trainer during the session.

Key Event Facts



Course: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds

Date: May 26, 2027

Time: 09:30-12:45 (GMT+1)

Format: Live online, three hours

CPD: 3 hours Speaker: Mark Weston, Weston Legal

What the Course Covers

The session is structured in three parts. The first two cover artificial intelligence, including how AI works and the IP issues its use creates. The third examines immersive technology and virtual worlds and the legal questions they raise. Throughout, the focus is on helping legal and business professionals understand these technologies and their IP implications.

Why You Should Attend



Understand what artificial intelligence is and how it is used

Identify the IP issues arising from the use of AI

Explore immersive technology and virtual worlds, and their IP implications

Put your questions directly to an experienced technology and IP lawyer Earn 3 CPD hours in a single focused session

Who Should Attend



In-house and private practice lawyers

Patent, IP, trademark and licensing counsel

Business development and commercial managers

Business executives and board directors Compliance officers

Featured Speaker

Mark Weston, founder of Weston Legal, a specialist boutique firm in commercial, technology, media, IP, data and regulatory law. He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP, where he was previously a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP, and earlier practised at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago. He is author of the Legal Practice Companion, editor of the IP and Media Law Companion series, and a legal commentator on BBC1 and Sky News.

The course takes place on May 26, 2027. Legal and business professionals navigating AI and immersive technology can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900