MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new managed verification service pairs electronic checks and AI agents with Pearl's in-house verification experts to verify 100% of eligibility and benefits for every patient and every plan, with zero payer calls by practice staff

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Pearl today launched Precheck® Complete, a managed insurance verification service that verifies 100% of eligibility and benefits for every patient and every plan, so front-desk teams never have to pick up the phone to verify patients.

Precheck Complete combines electronic verification, AI agents and Pearl's in-house verification experts to deliver comprehensive benefit breakdowns that AI and AI voice agents can't reliably complete without a human call to the payer.

Practices get a full benefits breakdown, including frequency limits, treatment history, waiting periods, and age limits, written into the practice management system before the visit. An estimated 15% of key benefits are available only by phone, which is why electronic or AI-only verification still leaves offices making payer calls.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI, today launched Precheck® Complete, a managed insurance verification service and the newest addition to the Pearl RCMTM suite. Precheck Complete includes everything in Precheck®, which automatically checks eligibility and benefits through clearinghouses and more than 300 carrier portals. When those sources can't answer a question, Pearl's AI agents follow up with the payer, and Pearl's in-house verification experts handle the calls and exceptions that automation can't. Verified benefits are written into the practice management system (PMS), with the completed breakdown attached to the patient's record.

Precheck Complete syncs with the practice's schedule, verifies patients ahead of the visit, and re-verifies before the appointment. It also handles walk-ins and same-day additions, delivering manually retrieved results in less than an hour. Precheck Complete is available to US practices starting today.

"Electronic verification answers most insurance questions in seconds, but there are some answers that still sit behind a payer's phone line, and AI – even AI voice bots – can't reliably supply all of them. That's why we've paired our AI with human verification experts. Precheck Complete is the only solution that can promise practices they'll never have to pick up the phone to verify patients again. The practice gets a finished breakdown in its own system before the patient arrives, so the front desk can focus on patients rather than waiting on hold with payers."

- Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO, Pearl

What does this mean for dental practices?

Insurance verification takes staff time, even with electronic tools verifying 85% of patients. According to a 2024 survey of practice managers by Pearl and the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM), about 75% say insurance processes are time-consuming. Part of the reason is structural: An estimated 15% of key benefits are available only by phone, and 31% of scheduled treatments have missing benefit details. While electronic insurance verification eases the burden considerably, practices still need someone to call payers, wait on hold, fill in the breakdown, and type the results into the PMS.

Those gaps matter because one missed limitation, such as a frequency limit, a waiting period, or a prior treatment, can lead to a denied claim, an underpayment, or a bill the patient didn't expect. Precheck Complete removes those gaps entirely, giving the team the full picture before the visit, supporting accurate cost conversations with patients and helping prevent benefits-related denials.

For the practice, it means less verification work for the front desk. Staff spend less time on payer calls and re-keying results and more time with patients. For multi-location groups and DSOs, verification is complete and consistent across every office.

How does this compare to how practices handle verification today?

Practices usually rely on one of four approaches, each with a trade-off. Front-desk staff know the patients and the PMS, but every payer call takes them away from patients and other vital work. Electronic verification tools are fast and inexpensive, but they can't retrieve the benefits that payers give out only by phone, so the office still makes calls and keys in details by hand. AI voice agents can place some of those calls, but payer call centers often screen automated callers, and AI alone can't guarantee a complete answer. Outsourced verification services do the full job by hand, much like in-office staff, so they share the same limitations: transcription errors, slow completion of full breakdowns, and capacity ceilings, especially when volume spikes around January plan rollovers. They're also expensive and typically billed based on usage, at up to $10 per verification.

Precheck Complete is built differently. Because Precheck retrieves most benefit details electronically and Pearl's AI agents and human experts fill the gaps, the service delivers better quality than manual in-house verification at vastly lower cost.

Precheck Complete is also connected to the rest of Pearl. Verified benefits appear in the Practice Intelligence® schedule, and they feed Claim Actions, so potential claim issues are alerted prior to the patient visit. Plus, unlike other AI-enabled verification providers, Pearl is explicitly provider-first: It earns no revenue from payers and has no incentive to facilitate payer denials.

What happens next?

Verified benefits from Precheck Complete are designed to carry through the rest of Pearl RCM, so the coverage details that support patient cost conversations before the visit can also inform the claim after it.

Precheck Complete is the first step in Pearl's plan to take on more of the revenue cycle for dental practices, extending Pearl RCM to handle claim submission, status tracking, and payment posting.

Practices, including those already using Precheck, can activate Precheck Complete by scheduling a demo at hellopearl.com/demo.

About Pearl

Pearl is a dental AI company committed to enhancing how patient care is delivered. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry's global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

Media Contact: Nick Garrison, VP Marketing, Pearl ...