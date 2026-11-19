MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Circana's purchase intelligence will power The Trade Desk's Audience Unlimited and Open Measurement initiatives, bringing real-world sales outcomes into every stage of the campaign

Chicago, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC and The Trade Desk today announced an expanded partnership that connects advertising directly to real business outcomes. Circana is a lead strategic partner for Open Measurement, bringing its data, insights, and AI to a framework The Trade Desk will launch during the fourth quarter of 2026. Open Measurement is designed to provide advertisers with an objective view of what drives business growth and gives publishers full credit for the value their media creates.

Audience targeting, optimization, and measurement have long operated as separate workflows. This partnership brings them together on a shared, purchase-based foundation: Circana's Intelligence Stream and Sales Lift capabilities will integrate with The Trade Desk's Audience Unlimited and Open Measurement initiatives, creating a continuous feedback loop in which campaign outcomes inform future audience and optimization decisions. Circana's purchase intelligence is built on an expansive, high-quality data set and six decades of domain expertise in measuring what consumers buy across consumer packaged goods and retail.

“Brands have been asked to prove that great media works using clicks and proxies, when the question they actually care about is whether people bought,” said Kristi Argyilan, Chief Commercial Officer for The Trade Desk.“Circana knows what consumers actually buy, and bringing that purchase data into Open Measurement lets advertisers see how each touchpoint contributed to sales and gives publishers credit for the demand their media helps create. Open Measurement is built on real transactions, and Circana is a big reason why.”

For advertisers, the partnership delivers:



Smarter audience targeting based on actual purchase behavior

Stronger optimization driven by purchase-based performance signals Measurement tied to sales outcomes, not just impressions and clicks



“Advertisers are under pressure to prove what their media drives, and that takes a view that spans the full campaign, not just the last click or impression,” said Cara Pratt, President of Global Retail and Media for Circana.“By bringing our purchase intelligence into The Trade Desk's ecosystem, we're connecting audience activation, optimization, and measurement in one workflow. Advertisers can see which audiences and investments drive incremental sales and invest with confidence.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade DeskTM is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetrad​edesk​.com or follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CONTACT: Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782...