MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teleflora Reaches $1 Million in Support of Children Facing Critical Illnesses with New Holiday Bouquets and Social Movement Celebrating the Magic of Giving

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, floral delivery service Teleflora is celebrating the spirit of giving and the joy of connection and togetherness with a new holiday bouquet collection and social movement supporting Make-A-Wish®. Now entering the fourth year of its partnership, Teleflora's lifetime giving has now reached $1 million in donations, funding life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses. Through its festive holiday bouquet collection and a social campaign that turns simple acts of engagement into meaningful support, Teleflora is inviting everyone to experience the magic of giving and help make wishes come true.

According to the 2022 Wish Impact Survey conducted by Make-A-Wish, 91% of wish parents believe the wish experience gave their child a better chance of surviving their critical illness. As more than 4,000 children will receive a life-changing diagnosis this holiday season, these wishes help bring joy and hope to Make-A-Wish kids as they find the strength to fight against and overcome their critical illnesses.

“At Teleflora, we believe the most meaningful gifts aren't measured by what we give, but by how we make someone feel,” said John Ludwig, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Teleflora.“Every day we see how a simple gesture of giving flowers can create a powerful moment of human connection. Our partnership with Make-A-Wish brings that to life in a special way, reminding us that the true magic of the holidays lies in the joy and hope we can bring to others. We're proud to inspire more people to embrace the spirit of giving and discover that we all have the power to be someone's wish come true and make a difference.”

This holiday season, Teleflora is making it easier to spread holiday cheer through a gift that gives back – whether loved ones are near or far. From now through Dec. 31, 2026, 10% of the purchase price of participating Teleflora holiday bouquets will support Make-A-Wish.* Each beautifully handcrafted bouquet is delivered by local florists, creating a meaningful moment of connection for the recipient while helping bring hope and joy to children and families facing critical illnesses. With festive keepsake containers designed to be enjoyed for years to come, these gifts serve as a lasting reminder of the joy that comes from giving.

Teleflora's new holiday bouquet lineup includes:



Teleflora's Holly Season Centerpiece (starting at $74.99) – Full of festive charm, this classic Christmas centerpiece features red roses, carnations, winter greens, pinecones and golden accents, hand-arranged in Teleflora's Holly Season Bowl.

Teleflora's Woodland Cardinal Bouquet (starting at $84.99) – A festive winter favorite featuring white blooms, pine and holly, hand-arranged in Teleflora's Woodland Cardinal Crock to bring seasonal color and charm to any space.

Teleflora's North Pole Sleigh Bouquet (starting at $69.99) – Dashing in with festive charm, this arrangement features red blooms and winter greens in Teleflora's decorative metal sleigh keepsake, perfect for displaying throughout the season.

Teleflora's Silver Sparkle Bouquet (starting at $74.99) – Shimmering with holiday elegance, this arrangement features roses, carnations, winter greens and festive accents in Teleflora's Silver Sparkle Ornament, adding a polished touch to seasonal décor.

Teleflora's Send A Hug© Frosty Magic Bouquet (starting at $59.99) – Delivering a playful dose of holiday cheer, this arrangement features red and white blooms, winter greens and festive accents in Teleflora's whimsical Frosty Magic Lantern keepsake.

Teleflora's Evergreen Glow Bouquet (starting at $64.99) – Classic Christmas colors come to life with crisp whites, rich reds and lush greens, creating a warm and inviting addition to holiday décor. Teleflora's Yuletide Sparkle Tree (starting at $89.99) – A festive floral Christmas tree featuring red blooms, holiday greens and shimmering accents, handcrafted in Teleflora's Crystal Drum Vase for a joyful holiday gift or centerpiece.



Because the spirit of giving isn't defined by the size of the gesture, Teleflora is also inviting everyone to help make wishes come true through the simple act of engaging on social media. From now through Dec. 31, 2026, Teleflora will donate $5 for every like on its collaboration posts with @makeawishamerica and for tagged posts with select creators on Instagram and Facebook.*

“The hope and joy of a wish can be transformative for a child facing a critical illness, giving them something positive to look forward to when they need it most,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.“We are grateful for Teleflora's continued commitment to our mission and for creating meaningful ways for people everywhere to be part of a wish this holiday season."

For Teleflora, the spirit of giving doesn't end when the holidays are over. As the partnership continues into 2027, Teleflora will further its commitment to spreading joy and hope through the return of its beloved Make Someone Smile®Week, creating more opportunities to give back, inspire connection, unite communities and remind people that even the smallest gestures can make a meaningful difference.

To learn more about the partnership and how you can help make wishes come true this holiday season, visit teleflora.com/wish.

*Teleflora guarantees a minimum donation of $250,000 to Make-A-Wish for all campaigns Nov. 1, 2026–Oct. 31, 2027.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your“Love Out Loud®” with the gift of Teleflora flowers – made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist. By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora – a part of The Wonderful Company – offers the kind of personal touch, artistry and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist – even if that neighborhood is across the country. Teleflora's network of professional florists create artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment.

To learn more about Teleflora, please visit Text> or follow Teleflora on Facebook, href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">Instagram and Text>TikTok, and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment. To learn more about the company's corporate social responsibility impact, visit Text>csr.wonderful.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

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