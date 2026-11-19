MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas-Fort Worth B2B PR agency wins three Pegasus Awards, including Best Digital Innovation for its AI visibility work

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idea Grove, a Dallas-based PR agency for B2B technology, manufacturing and industrial companies, has been named Agency of the Year at the 2026 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards. Idea Grove won three Pegasus Awards at the Nov. 12 ceremony at the Tower Club Dallas:



Agency of the Year

Best Digital Innovation, for“Building a Total Visibility Engine for the AI Era” Public Affairs, for“Protecting Pilot Training at Falcon Field,” with client Thrust Flight



The Dallas chapter of the Public Relations Society of America gives out the Pegasus Awards each year for the best PR and strategic communications work in North Texas. A panel of judges reviews every entry. Idea Grove was a finalist in six categories this year, more than any other Dallas-Fort Worth agency. Its other finalist entries included work for Liveops, Liferay and Rently.

The Best Digital Innovation award recognizes Idea Grove's Total Visibility System. The system tracks how clients show up in answers from the major AI engines and ties each earned media placement to the AI citations it gets. What Idea Grove learns from those results then shapes each client's PR program.

In a 2026 Idea Grove survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, 69% said they would choose an AI-recommended brand covered in trusted news publications over one never mentioned in the news.

“Most of what AI cites is earned media, not ads. That makes PR the most important thing a B2B brand can invest in right now, and we've built our agency around it,” said Scott Baradell, founder and CEO of Idea Grove.“It's great to see that recognized by our peers here in Dallas.”

The Pegasus wins follow Idea Grove's selection last month as one of Inc.'s 32 Best Power Partners in the United States for 2026, an honor that starts with a survey of the agency's clients. Idea Grove has also been named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list twice and to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies three times.

About Idea Grove

Idea Grove is a Dallas-based PR and visibility agency for B2B technology, manufacturing and industrial companies. The agency earns coverage in publications buyers trust and helps brands appear in AI-generated answers when prospects research and compare vendors. Its programs combine brand PR, executive thought leadership and research-driven digital PR. Idea Grove identifies the questions buyers ask AI, tracks which media placements are cited in the answers, and uses those insights to guide future pitches. Learn more at ideagrove.com.

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