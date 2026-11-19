MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining a dedicated care team, advanced diagnostics, and a single app, Circle Health helps members stay ahead of their long-term health

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Circle Health officially launched as Toronto's first longevity-focused primary care practice, opening its first location in the city's Exchange Tower. Circle Health delivers proactive primary care focused on prevention and longevity, pairing members with a dedicated care team, advanced diagnostics, and an app-enabled platform that brings their entire health picture into one place. The launch comes as interest in longevity, from biological age testing to wearables and preventive diagnostics, reshapes how people think about their health. Rather than trying to make sense of disjointed tests and wearable data, members will have a true partner in their health journey.

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"We built Circle Health because primary care hasn't caught up to how people actually want to manage their health today," said Dr. Sapna Sriram, Founder of Circle Health. "People are tracking their sleep, their glucose, their recovery - they're already thinking about their health proactively. What's been missing is a care model built around that same mindset: a team that knows your history, diagnostics that catch issues early, and a relationship that's continuous rather than a single appointment once a year. That's what Circle is designed to be."

Circle Health reflects a broader shift in how people want to engage with their health, moving from reactive to proactive. The conversation has shifted from lifespan to healthspan, as more people seek to understand not just how long they'll live, but how well they'll live. Circle pairs members with a dedicated care team, backed by advanced biomarker testing and diagnostics that go deeper than a standard annual physical, giving people who want proactive, meaningful care a new option in Toronto.

"Longevity is having a moment globally, from Neko Health in Stockholm, to Midjourney and IM8, to the wellness infrastructure being built out in Singapore and Dubai," said Dr. Sapna Sriram, Founder of Circle Health. "Toronto hasn't had an equivalent, and it's time it did. We want to bring that same rigour to primary care here, in a way that's accessible, not exclusive."

The Circle Health Membership

A Circle Health membership brings a member's entire health picture, including medical history, lab results, device data, and visit notes, into a single, continuous record through an app-enabled platform. Membership includes advanced biomarker testing and ongoing physician coaching, as well as the ability to book appointments, refill prescriptions, order tests, and message a provider directly through the app.

The Circle Health App

The app is the membership's connective layer, giving members one place to see their health over time. It brings together lab results, device data, and visit history, turns each into a plain-language summary with a clear next step, and lets members message their care team and manage their care without switching between systems. A Healthspan Score combines standard health fundamentals with each member's personal goals into a single, trackable metric.









One care team. One record. One place for your whole health.

Circle Health Focused Treatment Programs

Members and non-members have access to focused treatment programs, developed alongside physician coaching, that fit their personalized goals. Recommendations are framed around near-term, noticeable outcomes, such as energy, sleep, and stress, not only long-term risk reduction, and adjust as life circumstances change. Treatment plans currently available include: Metabolic Health & Weight, Men's Sexual Health, Testosterone, Women's Hormone Health, Scalp & Hair, and Skin Health.

Wellness Services for Long-Term Health

Circle Health also offers a range of longevity-focused wellness services available to members and non-members for additional support:



IV Therapy: Myers' Cocktail, High-Dose C, Energy + Metabolism, and Total Recovery

Vitamin Shots: Glutathione, NAD+, immune, B12, and more for hydration, energy, and recovery

Red Light Therapy: Photobiomodulation for recovery, skin regeneration, and sleep

Compression Therapy: Assisted lymphatic drainage for circulation and post-training recovery PEMF Therapy: Electromagnetic pulse sessions to help stimulate cellular repair and relieve pain



Circle Health is also proud to be the official health clinic partner of Canada's only WNBA team, Toronto Tempo, following the completion of its inaugural season. A partnership rooted in a shared belief that people perform and feel better when they take a proactive approach to their health.

“At the Toronto Tempo, we believe peak performance starts with taking a proactive approach to health and wellbeing,” says Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer.“Our partnership with Circle Health gives our fans access to a trusted resource that can help them better understand their health and feel their best. We're proud to have Circle Health as part of the Tempo community and continue to build a partnership grounded in helping people live healthier lives.”

"Building Circle has always been about more than a clinic. It's about building a community around proactive health," said Dr. Sapna Sriram, Founder of Circle Health. "Partnering with Tempo felt like a natural extension of that. We share a belief that when people understand their bodies and give them what they need, they perform better - in sport and in everyday life."

Circle Founding Membership starts at $149 per month for an individual and $379 per month for a family. For more information or to join Circle Health, visit circlehealth.ca .

About Circle Health

Circle Health is Toronto's first longevity-focused primary care practice, built around a proactive, continuous model of care: a dedicated care team, advanced diagnostics, and an app-enabled platform that brings a member's entire health picture into one place. Circle Health exists to make personalized, preventative care accessible to everyday Canadians. Circle Health's first clinic is located in the Exchange Tower in downtown Toronto's Financial District, with additional locations planned.

Media Contact:

Chloe Villeneuve;...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at