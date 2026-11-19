NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of securities of Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross” or the“Company”) between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026, both dates inclusive (the Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Kinross shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for January 5, 2027

Kinross is a Canadian gold mining company with regional offices and mining facilities in the United States and abroad. Notably, Kinross operates Round Mountain, an open-pit gold mine in Nye County, Nevada.

According to the filed complaint, Kinross projected 2026 attributable production of 2.0 million gold equivalent ounces and repeatedly assured investors that it was“[o]n track to meet annual guidance” and“remain[ed] solidly on track to produce 2 million ounces.”

As alleged, Defendants failed to disclose that Kinross did not have the necessary resources and was otherwise ill-equipped to achieve its projections.

On September 23, 2026, Kinross issued an“Operational and Return of Capital Update” mid-quarter. In the release, Kinross cut their full year 2026 and 2027 attributable production guidance to 1.84 million to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces. Kinross attributed the cut, in significant part, to ore recovery challenges at Round Mountain. The company later disclosed these challenges were operational in nature and were likely due to the use of oversized tools and machinery in the mining process.

On this news, Kinross stock dropped $3.20 per share, or 11.5%, from a closing price of $27.62 per share on September 23, 2026, to $24.42 per share on September 24, 2026.

This illustrious firm founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LL

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