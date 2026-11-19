MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY CORNER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the“Company”) today announced a one-for-fifteen reverse stock split of its common stock. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market at the market open on November 23, 2026 under the existing trading symbol“LSTA”. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 128058 401.

At the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders held on November 9, 2026, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio to be determined by the Company's board of directors within the range from one-for-five to one-for-fifteen. The Company's board of directors approved the reverse stock split at the ratio of one-for-fifteen.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every fifteen shares of the Company's common stock then issued and outstanding will be combined into one share of common stock, without any change to the par value per share and without any change in the total number of authorized shares of common stock. The number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from approximately 10.8 million shares to approximately 0.7 million shares. The reverse stock split will not affect any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for minor changes that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment equal to the fractional share interest multiplied by the closing price of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market on November 19, 2026, the date of the filing of the certificate of amendment to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation.



Outstanding securities or rights convertible into, or exchangeable or exercisable for, the Company's common stock will be appropriately adjusted for the reverse stock split in accordance with their terms.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Following its acquisition of Marea Therapeutics, Lisata's lead product candidate is MAR001, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The Company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. Lisata's cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. For more information on the Company, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effective date of the reverse stock split and date on which the Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“look forward” and similar expressions identify such statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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