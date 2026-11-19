Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 28.80% CAGR To Propel Market To USD 75.92 Billion As AI And Gene Editing Unlock Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$16.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$75.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Gene Therapy Market, by Vector Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Non-Viral Vectors
7.2.1. Lipofection
7.2.2. Plasmid DNA
7.3. Viral Vectors
7.3.1. Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors
7.3.2. Adenovirus Vectors
7.3.3. Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Vectors
7.3.4. Retrovirus Vectors
8. Gene Therapy Market, by Therapy Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Gene Replacement Therapy
8.3. Gene Silencing Therapy
8.4. Gene Editing Therapy
8.5. Gene Augmentation Therapy
8.6. Cell-Based Gene Therapy
9. Gene Therapy Market, by Target Genome
9.1. Introduction
9.2. DNA Modification
9.3. RNA Modification
10. Gene Therapy Market, by Delivery Mode
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Ex Vivo
10.3. In Vivo
11. Gene Therapy Market, by Route of Administration
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Intramuscular
11.3. Intraocular
11.4. Intravenous
12. Gene Therapy Market, by Patient Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Adult Patients
12.3. Pediatric Patients
13. Gene Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Area
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
13.2.1. Coronary Artery Disease
13.2.2. Heart Failure
13.3. Infectious Diseases
13.3.1. Hepatitis B
13.3.2. HIV
13.4. Monogenic Disorders
13.4.1. Cystic Fibrosis
13.4.2. Hemophilia
13.4.3. Sickle Cell Anemia
13.5. Oncological Disorders
13.5.1. Hematological Malignancies
13.5.2. Solid Tumors
14. Gene Therapy Market, by End-User
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Contract Research Organizations
14.3. Hospitals & Clinics
14.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
14.5. Research Institutes
15. Gene Therapy Market, by Region
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. North America
15.4. Latin America
15.5. Europe
15.6. Middle East
15.7. Africa
16. Gene Therapy Market, by Group
16.1. Introduction
16.2. ASEAN
16.3. GCC
16.4. European Union
16.5. BRICS
16.6. G7
16.7. NATO
17. Gene Therapy Market, by Country
17.1. Introduction
17.2. United States
17.3. China
17.4. Germany
17.5. United Kingdom
17.6. Japan
17.7. India
17.8. France
17.9. Canada
17.10. Brazil
17.11. Australia
17.12. Spain
17.13. Italy
17.14. Russia
17.15. Mexico
17.16. South Korea
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
19.1. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
19.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
19.3. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
19.4. AGC Biologics
19.5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
19.6. American Gene Technologies Inc.
19.7. Amgen Inc.
19.8. AnGes, Inc.
19.9. Astellas Pharma Inc.
19.10. Biogen Inc.
19.11. bluebird bio, Inc.
19.12. Cellectis S.A.
19.13. CRISPR Therapeutics AG
19.14. Danaher Corporation
19.15. Editas Medicine, Inc.
19.16. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
19.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
19.18. Intellia Therapeutics
19.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
19.20. Johnson & Johnson
19.21. Merck KGaA
19.22. Mustang Bio, Inc.
19.23. Novartis AG
19.24. Orchard Therapeutics PLC
19.25. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
19.26. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
19.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
19.28. Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
19.29. Syncona Limited
19.30. ViGeneron GmbH
19.31. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [373]
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