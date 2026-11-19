Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI And Personalized Cancer Vaccines Drive 16.66% CAGR To USD 15.61 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$15.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Therapy Modality
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Adoptive Cell Therapy
7.2.1. CAR-T Cell Therapy
7.2.2. T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy
7.2.3. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)
7.3. Personalized Neoantigen Vaccines
7.3.1. Dendritic Cell (DC) Vaccines
7.3.2. DNA/ RNA-based Vaccines
7.3.3. Peptide (SLP) Vaccines
8. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Treatment Approach
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Combination Therapy
8.3. Monotherapy
9. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Route of Administration
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Oral
9.3. Parenteral
9.3.1. Intramuscular
9.3.2. Intravenous
9.3.3. Subcutaneous
10. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Age Group
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Adult
10.3. Geriatric
10.4. Pediatric
11. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Target Disease Indication
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Bone Cancer
11.3. Colorectal Cancer
11.4. Gynecological Cancer
11.5. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
11.6. Renal Cell Carcinoma
12. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by End-User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic & Government Research Institutes
12.3. Hospitals & Clinics
12.4. Specialty Clinics
13. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. China
15.4. Germany
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. India
15.7. Japan
15.8. Russia
15.9. Brazil
15.10. Canada
15.11. Italy
15.12. Mexico
15.13. France
15.14. Spain
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Achilles Therapeutics Limited
17.2. Agenus Inc.
17.3. AstraZeneca plc
17.4. BioNTech SE
17.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
17.6. CureVac N.V.
17.7. Eli Lilly and Company
17.8. EpiVax, Inc.
17.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
17.10. Genentech, Inc.
17.11. Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
17.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
17.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc
17.14. Gritstone bio, Inc.
17.15. Immatics N.V.
17.16. Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
17.17. IOVANCE Biotherapeutics, Inc.
17.18. Medigene AG
17.19. Merck & Co., Inc.
17.20. Moderna, Inc.
17.21. Neon Therapeutics, Inc.
17.22. Nykode Therapeutics
17.23. Pfizer Inc.
17.24. Precision Biologics
17.25. Valo Therapeutics Ltd
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [323]
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