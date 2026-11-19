Genome Engineering Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 CRISPR Commercialization And AI Innovation Propel 16.17% CAGR Toward USD 24.24 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$9.83 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$24.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Genome Engineering Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Instruments
7.2.1. Electroporation Systems
7.2.2. Microinjection Systems
7.3. Reagents & Consumables
7.3.1. Delivery Reagents
7.3.2. Kits & Enzymes
7.4. Software
7.4.1. Data Analysis
7.4.2. Design
7.5. Services
7.5.1. Screening
7.5.2. Assay Development
8. Genome Engineering Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. CRISPR Systems
8.2.1. CRISPR/Cas12
8.2.2. CRISPR/Cas9
8.3. Meganucleases
8.4. Transcription Control
9. Genome Engineering Market, by Delivery Method
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ex-vivo
9.3. In-vivo
10. Genome Engineering Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Genetic Engineering
10.3. Clinical Therapeutics
10.4. Research & Discovery
11. Genome Engineering Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic & Research Institutes
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
12. Genome Engineering Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Genome Engineering Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Genome Engineering Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AgBiome, Inc.
16.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.3. BASF SE
16.4. Bayer AG
16.5. Beam Therapeutics
16.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.7. Charles River Laboratories Inc.
16.8. Cibus Inc.
16.9. Clinisys, Inc.
16.10. Corteva Agriscience
16.11. Creative Biogene
16.12. CRISPR Therapeutics AG
16.13. Danaher Corporation
16.14. GenScript Biotech Corporation
16.15. Groupe Limagrain Holding
16.16. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
16.17. Lonza Group AG
16.18. Merck KGaA
16.19. New England Biolabs
16.20. QIAGEN N.V.
16.21. Revvity Inc.
16.22. Synthego Holdings LLC
16.23. Takara Bio Inc.
16.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.25. Twist Bioscience
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [369]
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