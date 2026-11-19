Global Nutrigenomics Market - Forecast And Strategic Analysis, 2026-2032 AI And Multi-Omics Accelerate Precision Nutrition, Driving 17.83% CAGR Toward USD 2.11 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$785.88 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2110 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nutrigenomics Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Reagents & Kits
7.3. Services
7.3.1. Genetic Counseling Services
7.3.2. Research & Development Services
8. Nutrigenomics Market, by Technique
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Blood
8.3. Buccal Swab
8.4. Saliva
9. Nutrigenomics Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Bioinformatics & Data Analytics
9.3. Genotyping
9.4. Microarray Technology
9.5. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
9.6. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
10. Nutrigenomics Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cancer Prevention & Management
10.3. Disease Management
10.3.1. Cardiovascular
10.3.1.1. Cholesterol
10.3.1.2. Hypertension
10.3.2. Diabetes
10.3.2.1. Type 1
10.3.2.2. Type 2
10.3.3. Obesity
10.4. Personalized Nutrition
10.5. Sports Nutrition
10.5.1. Endurance
10.5.2. Post Workout
10.5.3. Pre Workout
10.6. Weight Management
11. Nutrigenomics Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Diagnostic Laboratories
11.3. Fitness & Wellness Centers
11.4. Hospitals & Clinics
11.5. Research & Academic Institutes
12. Nutrigenomics Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Nutrigenomics Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Nutrigenomics Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Germany
14.4. China
14.5. India
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Japan
14.8. Canada
14.9. Russia
14.10. Brazil
14.11. Italy
14.12. Mexico
14.13. France
14.14. Spain
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Atlas Laboratories Ltd.
16.2. DNAlife
16.3. EliteVita
16.4. Genomics Research and Solutions Pvt Ltd.
16.5. Genosalut Balear SL
16.6. Genova Diagnostics Inc.
16.7. GX Sciences, LLC
16.8. HOLISTIC HEALTH INTERNATIONAL, LLC
16.9. LifecodeGx Ltd
16.10. Mapmygenome
16.11. myDNA Life Australia Pty Ltd.
16.12. NuGenomics
16.13. Nutrigenomix Inc.
16.14. Randox Health LTD
16.15. The Gene Box
16.16. Wellness Psychiatry, PLLC
16.17. Xcode Life
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [388]
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