Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nutrigenomics Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutrigenomics market research report examines the transition of precision nutrition from a niche wellness concept into a data-driven industry connecting genetic variation with dietary response, metabolic risk, and personalized health guidance. The market is projected to reach USD 785.88 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 17.83% to USD 2.11 billion by 2032.

Growth is supported by declining DNA sequencing costs, advances in genomic research, increasing demand for personalized nutrition, and the global burden of diet-related noncommunicable diseases. The analysis gives decision-makers a practical foundation for evaluating market opportunities, competitive positioning, and responsible commercialization strategies.

Transformative Market Shifts

Affordable genotyping, multi-omics analytics, wearable health data, and preventive care trends are reshaping nutrigenomics. Providers are moving beyond single-gene diet claims toward integrated models combining:



Genetic variants and blood biomarkers

Microbiome profiles and dietary intake

Lifestyle behaviors and clinical history Continuous monitoring and digital health records

Regulation and consumer trust are becoming critical differentiators. Privacy requirements, genetic nondiscrimination protections, and scrutiny of direct-to-consumer testing are encouraging stronger consent practices, cybersecurity, clinical validation, and claims substantiation. These factors are also accelerating collaboration among laboratories, nutrition brands, healthcare providers, insurers, and digital therapeutics platforms.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics

Artificial intelligence expands the ability to identify patterns across genomic variants, biomarkers, microbiome data, dietary records, continuous glucose monitoring, and lifestyle information. AI-enabled systems can support scalable personalization, adaptive nutrition coaching, and research into gene-nutrient interactions.

However, biased training data, limited genomic diversity, and insufficient clinical validation can undermine recommendations. Explainable models, inclusive datasets, expert oversight, secure governance, and ongoing evidence generation are therefore essential. These insights support risk mitigation by highlighting the technical and ethical safeguards required for credible deployment.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Leads through advanced genetic testing infrastructure, digital health adoption, preventive wellness demand, and familiarity with DNA-based insights.

Europe: Emphasizes privacy governance, clinical research standards, public health nutrition, and evidence-based claims.

Asia-Pacific: Expands through rising wellness spending, growing genomics capacity, aging populations, and chronic disease prevention.

Latin America: Presents opportunities for affordable, culturally relevant interventions addressing obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular risk.

Middle East: Benefits from genomics investment, premium wellness services, and national programs targeting metabolic disease. Africa: Offers long-term potential through genomic diversity, mobile health adoption, nutrition initiatives, and precision public health research.

Strategic Group and Country Signals

ASEAN markets benefit from urbanization and mobile-first healthcare, while GCC countries are building precision health capabilities through national genomics programs. The European Union remains a benchmark for responsible adoption, and BRICS markets offer scale, genomic diversity, and localized nutrition needs. G7 economies support premium innovation through mature diagnostics, biotechnology investment, and digital health ecosystems.

The United States remains a major market, while Canada, Mexico, and Brazil offer distinct opportunities shaped by privacy expectations and chronic disease prevention. China and India provide scale and diverse dietary profiles; Japan and South Korea contribute advanced aging and wellness markets; and Australia combines biotechnology capabilities with strong preventive health awareness. This geographic assessment can inform market-entry priorities and localized product strategies.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Invest in validated gene-diet evidence and transparent reporting.

Align claims with regulatory requirements and scientific limitations.

Integrate genetics with biomarkers, microbiome insights, and lifestyle data.

Develop culturally relevant and practical dietary guidance.

Partner with accredited laboratories, dietitians, healthcare providers, and researchers. Embed privacy, explainable AI, consent management, cybersecurity, and outcome tracking into platform design.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2032 at a 17.83% CAGR.

Integrated multi-omics models are replacing isolated gene-based recommendations.

Scientific validation, data privacy, inclusivity, and trust will define competitive advantage.

Regional success depends on affordability, regulation, clinical readiness, and cultural relevance. Responsible AI and strategic partnerships are central to scalable commercialization.

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