Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genetic Testing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report analyzes the global genetic testing market, which is projected to reach USD 17.60 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 14.44% to USD 39.72 billion by 2032. It examines the technologies, clinical applications, regulatory developments, and regional dynamics moving genetic testing from specialized diagnostics into mainstream healthcare. The findings support strategic planning, market-entry assessment, and identification of high-growth opportunities across precision medicine.

Market Growth Drivers

Next-generation sequencing, PCR-based assays, microarrays, and targeted panels are enabling earlier disease detection, carrier screening, pharmacogenomics, oncology companion diagnostics, and personalized treatment selection. Declining sequencing costs are also broadening access across hospitals, reference laboratories, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Demand is reinforced by the growing burden of cancer, rare diseases, inherited cardiovascular conditions, reproductive health needs, and medication-response variability. At the same time, regulators, payers, and health systems are placing greater emphasis on analytical and clinical validity, informed consent, data privacy, and equitable access.

Transformative Market Shifts



Movement from single-gene tests toward multi-gene panels, whole-exome sequencing, and whole-genome sequencing.

Expansion of tumor profiling and germline testing to guide targeted therapies, immunotherapy eligibility, and hereditary cancer risk management.

Growing adoption of non-invasive prenatal screening, reproductive genetics, newborn sequencing research, and pharmacogenomics. Stricter oversight under frameworks such as the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation and increased scrutiny of laboratory-developed tests.

These insights allow decision-makers to align product portfolios with clinically validated applications while anticipating reimbursement and compliance risks.

Artificial Intelligence in Genetic Testing

Artificial intelligence is improving variant calling, annotation, phenotype matching, laboratory automation, and clinical report generation. AI-enabled bioinformatics can prioritize variants of uncertain significance, connect genomic findings with curated databases such as ClinVar, and accelerate interpretation in oncology and rare disease testing.

Successful deployment requires explainability, validation across diverse populations, bias monitoring, cybersecurity, expert review, and compliance with privacy frameworks including HIPAA and GDPR.

Regional and Economic Group Insights



North America: Leads clinical adoption through established laboratories, oncology infrastructure, FDA-cleared diagnostics, NIH-supported research, and coverage for selected tests.

Europe: Advances through national genomics programs, the NHS Genomic Medicine Service, precision oncology initiatives, GDPR protections, and IVDR compliance.

Asia-Pacific: Expands rapidly across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia through population genomics, cancer testing, and rare disease programs.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are increasing access through private laboratories, academic hospitals, and oncology centers. Middle East and Africa: GCC genome programs and screening policies contrast with infrastructure and workforce constraints across parts of Africa.

Coverage of ASEAN, GCC, EU, BRICS, G7, and NATO markets provides a practical basis for comparing regulatory readiness, infrastructure, investment priorities, and partnership potential.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Prioritize validated tests in oncology, hereditary cancer, rare disease, reproductive health, newborn screening, and pharmacogenomics.

Build payer-ready evidence through health economics, real-world outcomes, analytical validation, and clinical utility studies.

Invest in AI-enabled bioinformatics, interoperable reporting, genetic counseling, secure cloud systems, and laboratory quality management.

Partner with hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, public health agencies, academic centers, and population genomics programs. Expand diverse reference datasets and affordable testing models to improve equity and clinical accuracy.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 39.72 billion by 2032.

Oncology, rare disease, reproductive health, and pharmacogenomics represent major growth areas.

AI is increasing testing efficiency but requires rigorous validation and governance.

Regulatory compliance, reimbursement evidence, privacy, and equitable access remain critical competitive factors. Regional analysis highlights actionable opportunities for expansion, partnerships, and risk mitigation.



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