Global Genetic Testing Market - Forecast 2026-2032 AI And Next-Generation Sequencing Drive 14.44% CAGR Toward USD 39.72 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$17.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$39.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Genetic Testing Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Instruments
7.2.1. Sequencers
7.2.2. PCR Systems
7.2.3. Microarray Scanners
7.3. Software & Informatics
7.3.1. Variant interpretation
7.3.2. Clinical decision support
7.3.3. Bioinformatics
7.4. Services
7.4.1. Consulting
7.4.2. Maintenance & Support
7.5. Reagents & Consumables
8. Genetic Testing Market, by Test Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Carrier Testing
8.3. Diagnostic Testing
8.4. New Born Screening
8.5. Pharmacogenomics
8.6. Preimplantation Testing
8.7. Prenatal Testing
8.8. Presymptomatic & Predictive Testing
9. Genetic Testing Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cytogenetics
9.3. DNA Sequencing
9.4. Gene Expression Profiling
9.5. Microarrays
9.6. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
10. Genetic Testing Market, by Sample Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Blood
10.3. Saliva
10.4. Tissue
10.5. Buccal swab
11. Genetic Testing Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Autoimmune Disorders
11.3. Oncology
11.4. Chronic Diseases
11.5. Genetic Disorders
11.6. Neurodegenerative Diseases
12. Genetic Testing Market, by End-User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Diagnostic Laboratories
12.3. Home Setting
12.4. Hospitals & Clinics
13. Genetic Testing Market, by Distribution Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Offline
13.3. Online
14. Genetic Testing Market, by Region
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Asia-Pacific
14.3. North America
14.4. Latin America
14.5. Europe
14.6. Middle East
14.7. Africa
15. Genetic Testing Market, by Group
15.1. Introduction
15.2. ASEAN
15.3. GCC
15.4. European Union
15.5. BRICS
15.6. G7
15.7. NATO
16. Genetic Testing Market, by Country
16.1. Introduction
16.2. United States
16.3. Canada
16.4. Mexico
16.5. Brazil
16.6. United Kingdom
16.7. Germany
16.8. France
16.9. Russia
16.10. Italy
16.11. Spain
16.12. China
16.13. India
16.14. Japan
16.15. Australia
16.16. South Korea
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18. Company Profiles
18.1. Abbott Laboratories
18.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
18.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
18.4. BGI Genomics
18.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
18.6. Bio-Techne Corporation
18.7. Bruker Corporation
18.8. CooperSurgical Inc.
18.9. Eurofins Scientific SE
18.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
18.11. GeneDx, LLC
18.12. Guardant Health Inc.
18.13. Illumina, Inc.
18.14. Invitae Corporation
18.15. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
18.16. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
18.17. Natera, Inc.
18.18. Newtopia Inc.
18.19. PathogenDx Corporation
18.20. PerkinElmer Inc.
18.21. Qiagen N.V.
18.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
18.23. Revvity Inc.
18.24. Sanofi S.A.
18.25. Sonic Healthcare
18.26. Tempus AI, Inc.
18.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
19. Key Experts
List of Figures [25]
List of Tables [380]
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