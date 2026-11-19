Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of industry growth, technology adoption, clinical applications, regional dynamics, and strategic opportunities. The market is projected to reach USD 981.15 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 12.36% to USD 1.97 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning, competitive positioning, and market-entry decisions across fertility services, reproductive genetics, and laboratory technologies.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

PGT is an increasingly important component of assisted reproductive technology, enabling fertility centers to assess embryos for chromosomal aneuploidy, monogenic disorders, and structural rearrangements before transfer. Key testing categories include:



PGT-A: Testing for chromosomal aneuploidy

PGT-M: Testing for monogenic disorders PGT-SR: Testing for structural chromosomal rearrangements

Laboratory workflows are supported by next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction, single-nucleotide polymorphism analysis, and whole-genome amplification. Demand is reinforced by infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, inherited-disease awareness, and expanding access to genomic medicine. The World Health Organization estimates that approximately one in six adults experiences infertility during their lifetime.

Transformative Industry Shifts

Advances in NGS, embryo biopsy, vitrification, and integrated fertility-clinic data systems are improving testing capabilities. Trophectoderm biopsy at the blastocyst stage is widely used because it permits analysis of multiple cells while preserving the inner cell mass.

Clinical care is also shifting toward evidence-led, patient-specific planning supported by genetic counseling, laboratory accreditation, transparent reporting, and multidisciplinary review. However, mosaicism, reimbursement gaps, regulatory differences, ethical considerations, and test limitations continue to influence adoption. Understanding these constraints enables stakeholders to identify viable opportunities while mitigating clinical, regulatory, and reputational risks.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

Artificial intelligence is emerging across embryo imaging analytics, laboratory quality control, workflow automation, and clinical decision support. Computer vision can improve consistency in embryo morphology assessment, while AI-enabled systems can monitor sample handling, flag workflow inconsistencies, and strengthen chain-of-custody controls.

Near-term value is expected to center on reducing variability, accelerating turnaround times, improving documentation, and supporting explainable decisions. Prospective validation remains essential before AI outputs can serve as standalone clinical determinants.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Benefits from extensive ART utilization, sequencing capacity, genetic counseling infrastructure, and laboratory accreditation, although insurance and policy differences affect access.

Europe: Features strong clinical governance and varied national rules governing embryo testing, storage, and permissible indications.

Asia-Pacific: Expands through investment in fertility services, genomic medicine, and private clinic networks, with affordability and regulation varying by country.

Latin America: Shows rising private-sector demand, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, despite affordability and regulatory challenges. Middle East and Africa: GCC markets benefit from healthcare investment and genetic-disease awareness, while African access remains concentrated in urban private centers.

Strategic Market Group and Country Perspectives

The European Union and G7 combine advanced biomedical infrastructure with established regulatory oversight. BRICS markets offer significant growth potential through large patient populations and expanding fertility networks. ASEAN adoption is supported by medical tourism hubs, while GCC countries present opportunities for PGT-M and carrier-screening-linked IVF pathways.

The United States leads in commercial availability and laboratory scale. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain remain influential European markets, while China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia contribute substantial clinical and technology capacity. Country-level comparisons provide practical guidance for prioritizing partnerships, investments, and localized access strategies.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Invest in accredited NGS workflows and validated mosaicism reporting protocols.

Strengthen genetic counseling and chain-of-custody controls.

Differentiate through turnaround time, reporting clarity, data security, and clinic-software integration.

Develop affordability models and clinician education programs for emerging markets.

Deploy AI initially in auditable, workflow-enhancing applications. Communicate clearly that PGT does not guarantee pregnancy, live birth, or the absence of every genetic condition.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to nearly double from USD 981.15 million in 2026 to USD 1.97 billion by 2032.

NGS, AI, improved biopsy techniques, and digital laboratory systems are reshaping PGT delivery.

Regulation, affordability, counseling capacity, and laboratory quality remain central adoption factors. Growth opportunities are strongest for providers combining clinical rigor, transparent communication, and region-specific strategies.

Key Attributes:

