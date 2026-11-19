Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 1.97 Billion As NGS, AI-Enabled Labs, And Precision IVF Drive 12.36% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$981.15 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1970 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Test Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. PGT-A (Aneuploidy)
7.3. PGT-M (Monogenic Disorders)
7.4. PGT-SR (Structural Rearrangements)
7.5. PGT-HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen Matching)
8. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Technology Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Comparative Genomic Hybridization
8.3. Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization
8.4. Next-Generation Sequencing
8.5. PCR-Based Testing
8.6. Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism
9. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Offering
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Instruments
9.3. Reagents & Consumables
9.3.1. Kits
9.3.2. Probes
10. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Procedure Stage
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Embryo Biopsy
10.3. Polar Body Biopsy
10.4. Blastocyst Biopsy
11. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aneuploidy Screening
11.3. Monogenic Diseases
11.4. IVF Prognosis
12. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Diagnostic Laboratories
12.3. Fertility Clinics
12.4. Hospitals
12.5. Research Institutes
13. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. Europe
13.4. North America
13.5. Africa
13.6. Latin America
13.7. Middle East
14. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. China
15.4. Germany
15.5. Japan
15.6. India
15.7. United Kingdom
15.8. France
15.9. Australia
15.10. Canada
15.11. Italy
15.12. South Korea
15.13. Brazil
15.14. Russia
15.15. Mexico
15.16. Spain
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Abbott Laboratories
17.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
17.3. Bio-Techne Corporation
17.4. Bioarray S.L.
17.5. EUROPE IVF International s.r.o.
17.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
17.7. Genea Limited
17.8. GENETiKS
17.9. Illumina, Inc.
17.10. Invicta Genetics
17.11. Invitae Corporation
17.12. Juno Genetics, US Inc.
17.13. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
17.14. MedGenome Labs Ltd.
17.15. Merck KGaA
17.16. Natera, Inc.
17.17. NextGen Genetics Holdings, LLC
17.18. Ovation Fertility
17.19. PacGenomics
17.20. PerkinElmer, Inc.
17.21. Progyny, Inc.
17.22. Qiagen N.V.
17.23. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
17.24. Reproductive Genetic Innovations, LLC
17.25. SEQUENCE46, LLC
17.26. Sysmex Corporation
17.27. Takara Bio Inc.
17.28. The Cooper Companies Inc.
17.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17.30. Vitrolife Sweden AB
17.31. Yikon Genomics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [298]
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