MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CycloKinetics, Inc., a U.S.-based advanced technology company developing high-performance, drop-in propellants and fuels for aerospace and defense applications, today announced it has received an $86.3 million dollar award from the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW-RE).

“At CycloKinetics we believe that persistent U.S. military superiority depends on airpower resiliency and, to that end, advanced propellants are a decisive tactical and strategic advantage. We develop propellants that materially impact the range, payload, speed, and trajectory of both current and future aircraft, missiles, and rockets,” said Mukund Karanjikar, CEO and founder of CycloKinetics.

“The U.S. Department of War's awarding to CycloKinetics reflects this administration's relentless approach to improving the readiness of our Armed Forces. CycloKinetics' fuel performance contributions significantly improve America's ability to neutralize enemy forces, in the air, land, sea, space, cyber and nuclear domains,” said Gen. Tod Wolters, CycloKinetics Board Member and retired U.S. Air Force four-star general who served as Commander of the U.S. European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

“By recognizing propellants as a strategic advantage, the U.S. can extend operational reach, reduce refueling dependencies, and maintain a decisive technological overmatch. The key to ensuring future air superiority lies in advanced propellants that power existing and emerging aircraft to victory and we're honored to be recognized by the U.S. Department of War as a partner in this mission,” continued Karanjikar.

To learn more about CycloKinetics' superior propellants and fuels, read the company's recent whitepaper here: Pilots, Planes, and Propulsion: America's Trifecta for Another Century of Air Superiority

About CycloKinetics

CycloKinetics, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is an advanced technology company developing high-performance, fully drop-in propellants and fuels for aerospace and defense applications. Its proprietary propellants are designed to outperform conventional propellants and fuels while integrating seamlessly into existing systems, enabling improved range, endurance, payload capacity, and overall mission performance. Its propellants are drop-in replacements for the current propellants and fuels which power turbine-powered platforms, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), long-range and attritable missiles, next-generation propulsion, space launch systems, and commercial jets. For more information, visit

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