(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The third quarter Form 10-Q includes two days of results from the Company's largest acquisition to date and all of the debt from buying it. $11.0 million of that debt would convert to equity upon a listing on a senior exchange, and new capital was funded at a $25 million pre-money valuation with a fixed conversion price Miami, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCID: ONAR) (“ONAR” or the“Company”), an AI-powered marketing platform, today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and issued the following letter to stockholders from Chief Executive Officer Claude Zdanow. Dear Fellow Stockholders, In July, I gave you four priorities and said we would report on each one as it moved from plan to fact. Four months later, three of them are fact: the acquisition, the financing that paid for it, and the exchange of certain of our lenders' older debt into the same convertible notes issued in the financing. The fourth, a listing of our common stock on a national securities exchange (a“listing”), is where the work is now. The short version:

What we bought. Advertise Purple LLC (“Advertise Purple”), a leader in affiliate and partnership marketing and a business more than three times our size by revenue.

How to read the report we filed today. We owned Advertise Purple for two days of the quarter. On a pro forma basis for the full nine months, revenue would have been $13.5 million, not the $3.1 million we reported.

The cash. A nine-month net loss of $3.61 million, but only $0.59 million of cash used in operations.

What the company was valued at. $25 million pre-money and before any debt converts, which implies about $36 million to $40 million for the combined company once the debt converts. One fixed price, $0.038576 per share. Holders of our existing preferred stock intend to exchange into the same class.

The debt. Total liabilities of $37.7 million. About $15 million can potentially become equity on a listing: $11.0 million would convert to preferred stock automatically, and $3.9 million of senior convertible notes can convert at the holders' election. Approximately $16.4 million is the purchase price for Advertise Purple that we agreed to pay over time. The cash paid at closing was funded largely with the September notes, short-term funding that we intend to convert to equity or refinance.

The companies are already working together. JUICE and Advertise Purple are cross-selling and driving new business for each other. What comes next. A Nasdaq listing, which is not assured, and the 1-for-250 reverse stock split approved for it. What we bought On September 29 we acquired Advertise Purple, a business more than three times our size by revenue. Advertise Purple is a leader in affiliate and partnership marketing, one of the fastest-growing channels in digital marketing and one in which clients pay primarily for measured outcomes. It manages performance-based programs for a roster of established, well-recognized brands. It fits what ONAR is: an AI-powered marketing platform that acquires specialist marketing companies and runs them on shared technology, so that growth-stage and middle-market brands sell more of their products and services online. Together, our operating companies now serve approximately 400 clients. Cortex, our attribution platform, began billing subscription clients in July and has completed its first full quarter of recurring billings. That revenue is not yet material, but it is the first recurring technology revenue ONAR Labs has generated. With Advertise Purple we also acquired Bloom, its affiliate performance data platform. How to read the report we filed today Our third quarter report includes two days of Advertise Purple results and all of the debt from buying it. Note 2 of the Form 10-Q shows what revenue and net income would have been if we had owned Advertise Purple since January 1, 2025.

Three months ended September 30, 2026 Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Revenue, as reported $1.06 million $3.13 million Pro Forma Revenue, as if we had owned Advertise Purple since January 1, 2025 $4.44 million $13.52 million Net loss, as reported $(1.36) million $(3.61) million Pro Forma Net loss, as if we had owned Advertise Purple since January 1, 2025 $(0.61) million $(1.25) million

Source: Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, condensed consolidated statements of operations and Note 2. The figures above, including Pro Forma amounts, are unaudited.

With Advertise Purple for the full period, pro forma nine-month revenue would have been $13.5 million, more than four times the $3.1 million we reported. Those figures combine two companies for a period before we owned one of them, and they are not a forecast. They do not include the interest on the acquisition debt, and they do not include any cost savings or synergies from combining the two companies. ONAR without the acquisition of Advertise Purple was already improving results: reported revenue grew 68% for the nine months, general and administrative expense fell 55%, and the loss from operations narrowed by 60%.

The cash

The cash picture is much better than the reported loss. For the nine months we reported a net loss of $3.61 million, but the business used only $0.59 million of cash in operations. Nearly three quarters of the loss was interest expense, and most of that interest was not paid in cash.

What the company was valued at

The investors in our September 28, 2026 financings, which funded the Advertise Purple acquisition, priced ONAR at $25 million pre-money and before any debt converts. Upon a listing, their convertible notes and the convertible notes our lenders exchanged older debt into become one class of preferred stock, Series 1. The Series 1 Preferred Stock converts into common stock at one fixed price, $0.038576 per share, which does not move with the market. On those terms, the equity after a listing would be valued at about $36 million once those notes convert, and about $40 million if the senior notes, which can convert on the same terms, convert as well. The $25 million is the value before any of that debt becomes equity. The to is the implied value of the combined company, including Advertise Purple, after the conversion of debt. The holders of our existing Series B, C and E preferred stock, including holders who also invested in the September 28 financings, intend to exchange into Series 1 Preferred Stock at the time of the listing, and the financing documents anticipate that exchange. However, definitive agreements regarding the preferred exchange are not yet signed and so it is not assured.

The $25 million valuation and the conversion terms are what the investors in the September 28 financings agreed to in their purchase agreements. That valuation is not the market value of our stock or a prediction of it, and conversion means more shares outstanding. The Form 10-Q has the detail, including the warrants issued with the financing.

The debt

Total liabilities are $37.7 million, up from $9.7 million at the start of the year. The table shows the three largest pieces, with the notes at face value. The rest includes accounts payable and accrued expenses of about, deferred revenue, warrant liabilities, and older notes and settlements on fixed payment schedules.

What it is Amount What happens to it Senior convertible notes $3.9 million Due September 2027. We are actively engaged with multiple lenders, through a placement agent, on a senior credit facility to refinance them, though a refinancing is not assured. Senior noteholders are also able to elect to convert into Series 1 preferred stock upon a listing. Convertible notes that become equity on a listing $11.0 million Due March 2028. Convert automatically into Series 1 preferred stock upon a listing. No cash repayment, after the conversion into preferred stock. $7.1 million of this is older debt our lenders exchanged, not new borrowing. Purchase price for Advertise Purple, paid over time $16.4 million A $7.0 million note to the sellers, $5.0 million in deferred payments from the closing, of which $2.4 million has been paid since quarter-end, and an earnout recorded at a provisional fair value of $4.4 million, up to a maximum of $8.0 million if all earnout milestones are met. It is owed only if the business reaches its gross profit targets per the acquisition agreement.

Notes are shown at face value. The balance sheet carries the senior convertible notes at $3.2 million and the $11.0 million of convertible notes at $8.5 million, net of unamortized discounts, and the difference is recognized as non-cash interest expense over the life of the notes. The earnout is at the provisional fair value recorded in the Form 10-Q.

The $11.0 million of junior secured convertible notes were structured so that they can become preferred stock at the time of a listing, instead of being repaid in cash, and holders of the senior convertible notes may elect to convert to preferred stock on the same terms at the listing, so up to about $15 million of this can potentially become equity. The purchase price in the table is the part of the price for Advertise Purple that we agreed to pay over time. The cash we paid at closing, about $7.6 million, was funded largely with the proceeds of the senior and junior notes above. That is short-term funding: the junior notes convert to equity on a listing, and the senior notes can convert or be refinanced. The earnout is owed only if Advertise Purple reaches certain contractual milestones, and we intend to pay the seller note and the deferred payments from the cash the combined business generates.

None of that makes the debt go away. We ended the quarter with a working capital deficit of about $15.2 million, our filings continue to say there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and a listing is not assured. If our listing does not happen, the $11.0 million of convertible notes will remain outstanding and mature in March 2028.

The companies are already working together

JUICE now runs Advertise Purple's marketing and is bringing it new business, and Advertise Purple's sales team sends leads to JUICE every month. We are bringing our technology, ONAR AI and Cortex, to Advertise Purple's teams and clients. Advertise Purple continues to be led by its core team, five of whom signed employment agreements with us at the acquisition.

What comes next

We are pursuing a listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are in the application and preparation stage. Approval is not assured. A listing requires a higher share price than ours, so a 1-for-250 reverse stock split was approved in October by our board of directors and by the required stockholder vote. The split is not yet effective. It changes the number of shares you hold, not your percentage of the company, and the $0.038576 conversion price of the Series 1 preferred stock adjusts by the same ratio.

The milestones to watch from here are the reverse split taking effect, Nasdaq's decision on our application, and a senior credit facility to refinance the senior notes, none of which is assured, and then our annual report, the first that will include a full quarter of Advertise Purple.

A year ago, our third quarter revenue was $0.66 million. Counting Advertise Purple for the full quarter, on a pro forma basis this year's third quarter revenue would have been $4.4 million. The first full quarter together with Advertise Purple is under way.

Thank you for staying with us.

Sincerely,

Claude Zdanow

Chief Executive Officer

ONAR Holding Corporation

For complete financial statements, related notes and risk factors, including a discussion of the Company's working capital deficit and going concern considerations, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 19, 2026 and available at

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR (OTCID: ONAR), pronounced“honor,” is an AI-powered marketing platform. ONAR acquires specialist marketing companies serving middle-market and growth-stage brands across performance marketing, creative, and commerce, and operates them as one company on shared proprietary technology designed to automate up to 70% of manual marketing work. Its technology division, ONAR Labs, develops and houses the Company's proprietary technology, including ONAR AI, a marketing intelligence platform deployed across the Company's operating companies to improve productivity; Retina AI, a predictive customer intelligence platform; and Cortex, an offline and online sales attribution platform. ONAR continues to expand the platform through disciplined acquisitions, including JUICE, Scale Partner, and Advertise Purple. Learn more at

No Offer or Solicitation

This letter is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities described above were offered and sold in a private placement to accredited investors, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the integration of Advertise Purple, new business generated between the Company's operating companies, the refinancing of indebtedness, the exchange of notes, and the intended exchange of existing preferred stock, into a new series of preferred stock, the expected sources of repayment of the Company's obligations, a reverse stock split, and the pursuit of a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this letter, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks include: that the Company has owned Advertise Purple for a short period; that the unaudited pro forma information in this letter combines the results of two companies for periods before the acquisition and is not indicative of future results; that Advertise Purple's historical results, including the 2025 results the Company has previously disclosed, are not indicative of its current or future results; that early new business generated between the Company's operating companies covers a short period and may not continue; the concentration of the Company's revenue in Advertise Purple; integration risks, including the loss of clients or key personnel; the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its SEC filings; the Company's working capital deficit and substantial indebtedness, including obligations to the sellers of Advertise Purple; the need for additional financing and the possibility that indebtedness cannot be refinanced on acceptable terms; that purchase accounting and the valuation of contingent consideration are preliminary and could materially affect reported results; that the exchange of notes into preferred stock depends on a listing that has not occurred and may not occur; that holders of the Company's existing preferred stock have not signed definitive agreements to exchange their shares into new preferred stock and may not do so; the requirements and approvals necessary for a national exchange listing; and market conditions, competition and regulatory changes. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this letter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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