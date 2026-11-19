MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InSitu advances its sustained-release peripheral nerve block towards planned December 2026 IND submission.

OAKDALE, Minn., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InSitu Biologics, Inc., a life sciences company developing proprietary injectable sustained-release drug-delivery technologies, today announced the successful completion of a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production batch of its lead product candidate, INSB200TM.

The completed GMP batch will support InSitu's planned December 2026 submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a key milestone toward initiating first-in-human clinical trials of INSB200TM.

“The successful completion of GMP manufacturing represents a significant milestone, bringing us closer to our IND submission and first-in human clinical evaluation of INSB200,” said Dan Halpern, CEO of InSitu Biologics.

INSB200 is an investigational, single-injection, sustained-release peripheral nerve block (PNB) utilizing ropivacaine, a well-established local anesthetic, as a component of InSitu Biologics' proprietary drug-delivery platform. Administered at the time of surgery, INSB200TM is designed to form a localized reservoir that gradually releases the non-opioid post-surgical pain relief over multiple days.

Unlike conventional nerve blocks, which typically provide pain relief for 12–24 hours, INSB200TM was developed to extend the duration of pain control while minimizing systemic drug exposure. The product allows motor muscle function to return within 12–18 hours while maintaining prolonged pain relief and reducing the need for opioid medications.

InSitu Biologics is pursuing a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for INSB200TM, leveraging existing safety data for ropivacaine while evaluating the safety and efficacy of its proprietary sustained-release formulation. The Company anticipates FDA clearance of its IND application and initiation of its first-in-human combined Phase 1/2 clinical trial in bunionectomy patients during Q1 2027. The trial will evaluate dosing, safety, and preliminary efficacy in managing post-surgical pain.

About InSitu Biologics

InSitu Biologics is life sciences company developing proprietary injectable sustained-release drug-delivery technologies. Its lead product candidate, INSB200TM, is an investigational, ropivacaine-based peripheral nerve block designed to provide prolonged, localized non-opioid post-surgical pain relief. For more information, visit .

Media/Investor Contact

Sandi Klemann

CFO, InSitu Biologics

... | 651-419-6551

This press release contains forward-looking statements, regarding InSitu Biologics' development plans for INSB200TM, including the anticipated timing of IND submission and FDA clearance, initiation of clinical trials, expected clinical outcomes, and potential therapeutic benefits. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory review, clinical development, manufacturing, and financing risks, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. InSitu Biologics undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by applicable law.

INSB200TM is an investigational drug product that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Its safety and efficacy have not yet been established.