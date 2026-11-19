Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Genomics, And Companion Diagnostics Drive 13.34% CAGR Toward USD 324.92 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$152.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$324.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Precision Medicine Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Diagnostics
7.2.1. Companion Diagnostics
7.2.2. Genetic Testing
7.2.3. Liquid Biopsy
7.2.4. Molecular Diagnostics
7.2.5. Point-of-Care Testing
7.3. Software & Data Analytics
7.4. Therapeutics
7.4.1. Cell Therapy
7.4.2. Gene Therapy
7.4.3. Immunotherapy
7.4.4. Protein Replacement Therapy
7.4.5. RNA-Based Therapy
7.4.6. Targeted Therapy
8. Precision Medicine Market, by Biomarker Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Genomic Biomarkers
8.3. Proteomic Biomarkers
8.4. Metabolomic Biomarkers
8.5. Epigenetic Biomarkers
9. Precision Medicine Market, by Route of Administration
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Oral
9.3. Injectable
9.4. Intravenous
9.5. Subcutaneous
10. Precision Medicine Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Autoimmune Diseases
10.3. Cardiology
10.4. Infectious Diseases
10.5. Neurology
10.6. Oncology
10.7. Rare & Genetic Disorders
10.8. Respiratory Diseases
11. Precision Medicine Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
11.3. Diagnostic Laboratories
11.4. Hospitals & Clinics
11.5. Research Institutes
12. Precision Medicine Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Precision Medicine Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Precision Medicine Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AbbVie Inc.
16.2. Amgen Inc.
16.3. Aranscia, LLC
16.4. AstraZeneca PLC
16.5. biocrates life sciences ag
16.6. bioMerieux S.A.
16.7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
16.8. Caris Life Sciences
16.9. Exact Sciences Corporation
16.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
16.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
16.12. Guardant Health, Inc.
16.13. healthOme, Inc.
16.14. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
16.15. Illumina, Inc.
16.16. Johnson & Johnson
16.17. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
16.18. Medtronic PLC
16.19. Merck KGaA
16.20. N-Power Medicine, Inc.
16.21. Natera Inc.
16.22. NeoGenomics, Inc.
16.23. Novartis AG
16.24. Pfizer, Inc.
16.25. Precision Medicine Group, LLC
16.26. QIAGEN N.V.
16.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
16.28. Sanofi SA
16.29. Strata Oncology, Inc.
16.30. Tempus AI, Inc.
16.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
16.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.33. ZS Associates, Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [327]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment