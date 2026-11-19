MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Searches for Black Friday bathroom vanity deals rise more than 20-fold every Nov, weeks before overall vanity and bathroom remodel searches climb in January.

- Gregory Shnaydman, CEO, KB Authority

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shoppers looking for Black Friday bathroom vanity deals are moving weeks ahead of the busiest stretch of the year for bathroom projects, according to an analysis of U.S. search data by KB Authority, an online retailer of kitchen, bath and lighting products based in Davie, Florida.

U.S. searches for "black friday bathroom vanity deals" rose from 48 in October 2025 to 1,142 in November 2025, a 24-fold jump, based on monthly estimates from the search data platform Ahrefs. The year before, the same search rose from 66 to 1,371, about 21 times higher. In both years, interest fell by more than 90% in December.

Vanity and remodel searches bottom out in December

General vanity shopping runs on a different calendar. Searches for "bathroom vanity" hit their lowest point of 2025 in December, at 82,601, then rose 22% to 100,652 in January 2026. Searches for "bathroom remodel" followed the same pattern: December 2025 was the low of the year at 97,754, and January 2026 was 14% higher.

The pattern held a year earlier. January 2025 vanity searches were 31% above December 2024, and remodel searches were 43% higher. January 2025 was also the single busiest month of 2025 for "bathroom vanity" searches, at 112,896.

"The vanity is usually the first big decision in a bathroom project, because it sets the plumbing, the mirror and the lighting around it," said Gregory Shnaydman, CEO of KB Authority. "When people shop for it in November, they give themselves the holidays to plan the rest of the room before the work starts in the new year."

Key findings

KB Authority's review of Ahrefs U.S. monthly search volume found:

. "black friday bathroom vanity deals" rose from 48 in October 2025 to 1,142 in November 2025 (24 times), and from 66 to 1,371 in 2024 (21 times).

. Deal searches fell more than 90% in December both years, to 93 in December 2025 and 110 in December 2024.

. "bathroom vanity" searches were lowest in December 2025 (82,601) and 22% higher in January 2026 (100,652).

. "bathroom remodel" searches were lowest in December 2025 (97,754) and 14% higher in January 2026 (111,876).

What vanity shoppers search for

Width comes first. The most-searched sizes are 30-inch vanities (8,500 searches a month), 36-inch (6,600), 24-inch (6,400) and 48-inch (5,700). Among colors, blue leads at 3,000 searches a month, plus about 1,750 for navy, ahead of green at 1,900. Shoppers also use newer terms: "floating bathroom vanity" gets 9,400 searches a month, about 20 times as many as "wall mounted bathroom vanity" at 450.

Five checks before a holiday vanity purchase

KB Authority recommends that shoppers check:

. Wall width, plus clearance for doors, the toilet and drawer swing.

. Whether the countertop, sink and backsplash are included or sold separately.

. A sink count and faucet-hole layout that match the planned faucet.

. Drain and water line locations, since a floating vanity hangs on the wall and needs solid backing behind it.

. Delivery and return terms for large, heavy items.

Vanities can be compared by color, sink count and style in KB Authority's bathroom vanities collection.

Methodology

Search figures are Ahrefs Keywords Explorer estimates of monthly Google searches in the United States. Monthly history covers September 2024 to October 2026 and was pulled on November 19, 2026. November 2026 is left out because the month was not complete. Size and color figures are Ahrefs average monthly volumes, pulled November 11 to 19, 2026. Search volume measures interest, not purchases.

About KB Authority

KB Authority (Kitchen & Bath Authority) is an online retailer of kitchen, bath and lighting products based in Davie, Florida. The company sells bathroom vanities, faucets, sinks, toilets, showers and light fixtures from brands including Kohler, TOTO, Grohe, Hansgrohe and Kichler, and has served the home improvement industry for more than 23 years.

Greg Shnaydman

Kitchen and Bath Authority

+1 305-395-4481

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Black Friday Vanity Shoppers Get Ahead of Bathroom Remodel Season, KB Authority Search Data Suggests News Provided By Kitchen and Bath Authority November 19, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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