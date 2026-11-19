3rd Annual Black Friday Event

Shop handcrafted goods from 10+ local creators and enter a custom quilt raffle on Nov. 27 (11 AM–5 PM) at MindBodyHair Salon, 1446 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx.

- Ebony HayesBRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ebony Hayes, founder of MindBodyHair ("An Urban Oasis in the BronxTM"), is proud to announce the 3rd Annual Black Friday Artisan Affair, taking place on Friday, November 27, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 1446 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx, NY 10461.Designed as a vibrant community alternative to traditional big-box Black Friday shopping, the event will showcase an exclusive display of innovative craftwork and unique merchandise created and sold directly by local artists and small business entrepreneurs.Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while supporting neighborhood talent. Featured brands participating in this year's showcase include:Hatmann Hats ("It's Not Just Hats")Jewelle's CrystalsLife's Digital BitsNoir Coco (Handcrafted in the Bronx, NY)Imani JewelryCheryl Did It!Kbb_designsMary KayBoogie Down BeaderVedazzling AccessoriesIn addition to holiday shopping, guests can enter an event raffle for a chance to win a custom quilt handcrafted by featured artisan Cheryl Did It!."The Black Friday Artisan Affair is all about keeping dollars circulating within our community and giving local makers a brick-and-mortar platform to shine during the busiest shopping weekend of the year," said Ebony Hayes, host and owner of MindBodyHair. "We invite neighbors from across the Bronx and beyond to come out, connect with local creatives, and experience the incredible talent right here on Williamsbridge Road."Vending & Sponsorship OpportunitiesLimited space remains for local makers and sponsors looking to get involved. Interested vendors or community partners can contact MindBodyHair directly at 718.324.1037 or via email at....Event Details at a Glance:What: 3rd Annual Black Friday Artisan AffairWhen: Friday, November 27, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMWhere: MindBodyHair Salon, 1446 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx, NY 10461Admission: Open to the publicAbout MindBodyHair:Located at 1446 Williamsbridge Road in the Bronx, MindBodyHair is an appointment-based natural hair salon and community hub dedicated to holistic hair care, small business empowerment, and neighborhood engagement.

E Hayes

MindBodyHair Salon

+1 718-324-1037

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MindBodyHair Salon Hosts 3rd Annual Black Friday Artisan Affair in the Bronx to Spotlight Local Makers News Provided By MindBodyHair November 19, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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