Magic Jimmy introduces expanded color options for its Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids ahead of the 2026 holiday shopping season.

Magic Jimmy Spark AI 3D printers paired with four-roll PLA filament bundles, offering families additional colors for creative projects.

Magic Jimmy expands its seasonal product assortment with Spark AI 3D printer bundles featuring twelve rolls of PLA filament for continued creative exploration.

New printer finishes and bundles with 4 or 12 PLA filament rolls expand creative options for families during the 2026 holiday shopping season.

- Shadhin Mamun, Brand Manager, Magic JimmyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magic Jimmy has expanded its Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids lineup with additional color options and new printer-and-filament bundle configurations for the 2026 holiday shopping season. The expanded assortment includes bundles featuring four or 12 rolls of PLA filament, offering families different options for getting started with 3D printing and exploring creative projects.The product expansion builds on the existing Spark AI platform, combining its beginner-friendly design and AI-powered creative tools with a broader selection of printer finishes and printing materials.Expanded Color Lineup Brings More Choice to the Spark AI SeriesThe updated Magic Jimmy Spark AI collection includes Purple, Yellow, Pink, Magenta, and Magic Purple finishes, broadening the appearance options available within the product family.Each finish maintains the core Spark AI printing experience while giving families more flexibility to choose a printer based on personal color preferences.The expanded lineup also reflects Magic Jimmy's efforts to make creative technology more approachable and visually engaging for younger users without introducing additional complexity to the printing process.The available finishes and product configurations can be explored through the Magic Jimmy 3D printer collection on the brand's official website.New 4-Roll and 12-Roll Filament Bundles Expand Creative PossibilitiesAlongside the expanded color lineup, Magic Jimmy has introduced additional printer-and-filament bundle configurations for families interested in exploring 3D printing beyond their first project.The new assortment includes configurations pairing a Spark AI printer with four or 12 rolls of PLA filament, depending on the selected product option.The four-roll configurations offer a starting selection of printing materials for families beginning their 3D printing experience. The 12-roll configurations provide a larger supply for users planning more frequent projects or exploring additional designs.Having multiple filament rolls available supports a broader range of creative activities, from printing miniature figures and decorative objects to experimenting with personalized designs and handmade gifts.The expanded Magic Jimmy printer and filament bundles bring together compatible equipment and printing materials in ready-to-purchase configurations, simplifying product selection for new users.Built on an Accessible AI-Powered 3D Printing PlatformThe expanded assortment retains the core capabilities of the Magic Jimmy Spark AI 3D Printer, designed for children ages 8 and up.The printer arrives fully assembled and incorporates automatic bed leveling, an enclosed printing chamber, a removable magnetic build plate, and a built-in camera for monitoring printing progress.Through the Magic Jimmy creative apps, users can access ready-to-print designs and explore AI-assisted tools that help transform ideas, sketches, and text prompts into printable 3D models.These capabilities allow beginners to start with existing models while providing opportunities to explore more personalized creations as they become familiar with the printing process.Adult supervision is recommended during operation.Product Expansion Arrives Ahead of Holiday ShoppingThe expanded Spark AI lineup arrives as families prepare for the 2026 holiday shopping season, bringing additional options to the growing category of creative technology products for children.The new color choices and multi-roll filament configurations offer different ways for families to begin and continue hands-on creative activities.By bringing together accessible printing hardware, creative software, and additional printing materials, Magic Jimmy aims to support an experience that extends beyond a single project.The expanded Spark AI printer lineup and seasonal filament bundles are now available through the official Magic Jimmy website.About Magic JimmyMagic Jimmy is a children's creative technology brand dedicated to making 3D printing more accessible and engaging for young makers. Through beginner-friendly printing hardware, AI-powered design tools, and hands-on creative experiences, Magic Jimmy encourages children to explore imagination, experiment with digital design, and bring their ideas into the physical world.Magic Your Ideas into Life.

Shadhin Mamun

Magic Jimmy

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Magic Jimmy Expands Spark AI 3D Printer Colors and Holiday Filament Bundles News Provided By NULAXY CO., LIMITED November 19, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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